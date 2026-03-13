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NM U.S. Sen. Luján joins calls to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s former New Mexico property

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico
Published March 13, 2026 at 9:22 AM MDT
Maps of the Zorro Ranch from a New Mexico State Land Trust file and photos of the Santa Fe County residence once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Emails U.S. House lawmakers released this month show a number of references to the ranch, Santa Fe and New Mexico figures. (Graphics courtesy of State Land Office/U.S. Department of Justice)
Maps of the Zorro Ranch from a New Mexico State Land Trust file and photos of the Santa Fe County residence once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Emails U.S. House lawmakers released this month show a number of references to the ranch, Santa Fe and New Mexico figures. (Graphics courtesy of State Land Office/U.S. Department of Justice)

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) on Thursday joined other members of New Mexico’s federal delegation in calling for a thorough investigation of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former property in Santa Fe County.

Luján on Wednesday signed onto a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office seeking an independent audit of how U.S. Department of Justice officials made redactions to publicly released documents related to Epstein. On Thursday, he announced he had reviewed unredacted DOJ files on Epstein.

“Today made one thing very clear: horrific and disturbing acts occurred on the Zorro Ranch property near Stanley, New Mexico, and more investigations must be conducted to deliver the full truth and long-overdue justice for Epstein’s victims,” he said in a written statement.

While the federal government is subjecting publicly released files to redactions, the Office of the Attorney General in January wrote that members of Congress could view the unredacted files upon request.

In a social media video posted Thursday afternoon, Luján commended state lawmakers for forming a “truth commission” to investigate Epstein’s time in New Mexico. The commission, which has a $2 million budget, aims to produce at least two reports this year to “fill in the gaps” of what’s known about Zorro Ranch, the 7,500-acre property Epstein bought from former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King in the 1990s. Don Huffines, a former Texas state senator seeking office as state comptroller, now owns the property and has announced plans to “remake it as a Christian retreat, reclaiming it for Jesus.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice on Monday searched the property — including the on-site buildings — on Monday, but has not disclosed what evidence, if any, its investigators collected.

Luján played a role in passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which says federal officials can only redact information in the Epstein files that would identify victims or jeopardize national security. In his social media post, Luján said he believes the Trump administration is running afoul of that law by applying broader redactions and withholding some documents from public disclosure.

“It’s clear President Trump’s breaking the law,” he said. “The Department of Justice is not following the law…because they’re not releasing the documents.”
New Mexico News
Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico
Joshua Bowling, Searchlight's criminal justice reporter, spent nearly six years covering local government, the environment and other issues at the Arizona Republic. His accountability reporting exposed unsustainable growth, water scarcity, costly forest management and injustice in a historically Black community that was overrun by industrialization. Raised in the Southwest, he graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico