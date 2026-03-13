State regulators open probe of $400M stock sale between New Mexico utility and private equity firm

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners have ordered the state’s largest utility company and the private equity firm looking to acquire it to show evidence that a $400 million stock sale did not violate state law.

The order comes after a chorus of interested parties — ranging from the Albuquerque anti-poverty nonprofit Prosperity Works to New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez — raised questions about the sale’s timing and legality.

TXNM Energy Inc., which owns PNM, and private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure jointly announced an $11.5 billion acquisition requiring regulatory approval last May. In a recent filing, the New Mexico Department of Justice argued that TXNM signed over $400 million worth of stocks to a Blackstone affiliate last June and raised questions about whether that violated the state Public Utilities Act, which charges the PRC with overseeing stock sales.

PNM and Blackstone have denied any wrongdoing.

In a Wednesday filing, PRC hearing examiners ordered both PNM and a Blackstone affiliate to defend their positions that the sale did not violate state law. The order notes that it “initiates a formal investigation” into whether or not the stock sale violated state law and should not be mistaken for a final determination on that question.

“This is a significant victory for the rule of law and for the people of New Mexico,” Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the Santa Fe clean energy advocacy organization New Energy Economy, said in a statement. “If the applicants ignored the law and executed a stock transaction that required prior approval, the consequences are clear: the statute states that such transactions are void and of no effect.”

A Blackstone spokesperson in a statement to Source NM said the stock sale did not give the firm control over PNM.

“We appreciate the hearing examiners’ decision to thoroughly review the stock transaction and look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate why this stock transaction is consistent with law and in the best interests of New Mexicans,” a Blackstone spokesperson wrote. “Stock transactions are the primary way that all utilities, including PNM and TXNM, raise money to fund investment. As we have explained, the stock transaction provided $400 million to fund TXNM’s existing budget, did not allow Blackstone Infrastructure to exercise control over PNM and was not conditioned upon approval or closing of the take-private of TXNM.”

TXNM Vice President of Investor and Community Relations Lisa Goodman in an email to Source NM reiterated what hearing examiners wrote in their Wednesday filing — the order was not a final decision in the case.

“The order calls for review, not a final determination, of the statute along with the legal — and practical — consequences of the stock issued last year,” she wrote. “We continue to be forthcoming and transparent in our intentions for this financing, which did not have an impact on shareholder approval, to fill the current funding need for grid developments that are bringing reliable, affordable and clean energy to New Mexicans.”

The Wednesday order set an April 6 deadline for PNM and Blackstone to respond.

