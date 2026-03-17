New Mexico’s Jeffrey Epstein ‘truth commission’ seeks to hire law firm

New Mexico officials are soliciting proposals from law firms to aid the state’s Jeffrey Epstein “truth commission” in its investigation into the late sex offender and his former Zorro Ranch property in Santa Fe County.

The state’s Legislative Council Service on Friday issued a Request for Proposals and invited lawyers and law firms to apply for a government contract with a House investigatory subcommittee’s investigation into Epstein’s time in New Mexico. The RFP specifies that whoever wins the state contract will provide legal services for the commission, gather evidence for its Epstein investigation and manage any collaborations with the New Mexico Department of Justice.

To be eligible for the contract, lawyers or firms must submit proposals with a detailed outline of how they’d tackle the job no later than 4 p.m. on April 2. The work won’t be purely archival and will likely include an element of working with survivors of Epstein’s abuse and witnesses to his crimes, commission Chair Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) told Source NM.

“That’s why we’re starting with the legal space,” Romero said. “We may encounter something that could be worth prosecuting today.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice in February announced it was reviving an investigation into Epstein and Zorro Ranch. Former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas previously told Source NM his office was investigating Epstein until federal prosecutors in 2019 asked him to shelve the query. Earlier this month, NMDOJ investigators searched the sprawling 7,500-acre property that Epstein bought from former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King in the 1990s.

As the commission, armed with a $2 million budget, gets off the ground, Romero said she hopes to see the contractor serve it in a “general counsel aspect,” and be active in the actual investigation. The commission’s first report is due in July.

What the law firm’s work looks like in practice will depend on the proposals the commission receives, she said.

“This is the first truth commission of its kind in the state and, perhaps, in the country, of this scale and breadth,” Romero said. “We know how disparate the files are in piecing together the story. And we know of many victims that are interested and survivors that are interested in working with us to get their accounts on the record.”

After the April 2 filing deadline, state officials have until April 10 to award a contract, according to the RFP.

“This has been Step 0 to (get to) Step 1,” Romero said.

Romero said she expects the next RFP to be for the commission’s “storytelling piece,” which will guide the commission on how to publish its findings and center the voices of Epstein’s survivors.

