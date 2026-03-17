Spate of rodent-related diseases kicks off New Mexico spring

New Mexico health officials on Monday reported the state’s first case of rabies, the latest in a string of zoonotic diseases hitting the state for the first time this year.

The rabies case, the New Mexico Department of Health said, involved a rabid Sierra County bobcat that attacked several dogs. Last week, the department announced the state’s first case of plague for 2026 — inflicting a dog — and the year’s first hantavirus case, both in Santa Fe County.

“I attribute it to coincidence, more than anything else, as all the cases were unrelated,” said Erin Phipps, the state public health veterinarian, in an interview with Source NM. “Perhaps with the warm winter, we might be seeing some foreshadowing of a high rodent populations throughout the state, which could reflect on our hantavirus and plague risks, but it’s too early to say for certain.”

Rabies

The rabid Sierra County bobcat was euthanized after attacking several dogs, the health department said. Rabies is most often found in skunks, bats and foxes, but can be passed through saliva, often from bites, to other domestic or wild animals.

The dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccines, but will be monitored for symptoms over the next 45 days, Phipps said. Two people received a post-rabies vaccination shot out of precaution, but were not bitten, she said.

Phipps cautioned New Mexicans to check if their dogs and cats have rabies vaccines or recent boosters, noting “we’ve seen a fair bit of rabies activity in the southwest corner of the state over the past two years.” The state confirmed 13 rabies cases in 2025, which included one other bobcat in Sierra County. Rabid animals can show no fear and act aggressively or may be quiet and appear tame.

Plague and hantavirus

The state’s first plague case, reported on March 13, a Santa Fe County dog that is now recovering, does not have a clear origin. Phipps noted the dog had “several encounters with rodents,” and may have contracted the disease directly from mice or from infected fleas.

As the weather warms, Phipps said flea prevention for people and pets is a must to prevent plague — a bacterial disease transmitted through the parasite’s bites.

The first warning symptoms of plague are a sudden, high fever, chills and often painful swellings in the groin, armpit or neck.

Finally, the state’s first hantavirus case reported last week “is on the early side, but certainly not unheard of,” Phipps said. She said more cases are expected through the spring and summer. New Mexico leads the nation in reports of the virus, which is transmitted through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine and saliva, and can be deadly in one in three cases, according to health officials.

Phipps noted that hantavirus has similar flu-like symptoms to other viruses and urged people with fevers, chills and headache to see their doctors to test for influenza, COVID-19 or hantavirus.

“Every year about this time is when we start to see cases increasing and we want to bring attention to it,” Phipps said.

