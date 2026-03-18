Bernalillo County Republicans call for New Mexico state Chair Barela to step down

Republican Party of New Mexico Chair Amy Barela’s decision to seek re-election for her Otero County Commission seat in a contested primary has set off GOP infighting as some state leaders accuse her of violating party rules.

Barela sits on the Otero County Commission and filed to run for re-election this year. A challenger, longtime Otero County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jonathan Emery, filed to run against her in the June 2 Republican primary. The party’s uniform state rules say that when the state’s party chair “files as a candidate for public office and there is another Republican who has filed for the same office, the state officer shall immediately vacate the party office.”

Mark Murton, the first vice chair of the Republican Party of Bernalillo County, said the case couldn’t be more “cut and dry.”

“The issue is very simple. The speed limit is 65 mph and you’re going 85,” he told Source NM. “Our position is that…she’s already vacated the position. She’s no longer a legitimate chair.”

When reached by phone Monday, Barela said was “not ready” to answer the question of whether she’d step down and declined to answer further questions.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico in a statement said Barela “appears to be blatantly violating RPNM rules by running for public office in a contested primary election.”

Barela’s continued presence as party chair has generated a partywide falling out on social media. In a lengthy public Facebook post, state Sen. James Townsend (R-Artesia) shamed Barela’s critics and appeared to argue that the heart of the matter comes down to the way the party’s rules are written. The rules state that the chair must resign if they filed for office “and there is another Republican who has filed for the same office.” Since Barela is an incumbent, Townsend wrote, she isn’t challenging anyone for the Otero County Commission seat.

“She (AMY) is and has been a County Commissioner. She has been for a full term. The person is running against her, she did not challenge him. What you want is the right to weaponize the rule for your own purpose which is absurd,” Townsend wrote. He added that Bernalillo County Republicans seem to believe “they are the ‘Sanhedrin,’” a reference to ancient Israel’s high court, and said they are “more interested in showing everyone how smart and powerful they are instead of winning elections.”

Former Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne, who is also a Republican, told Source NM that those arguments seem like an effort to circumvent the rules, she said.

“They’re trying to get around it with…‘She’s not running against anybody — he’s running against her,’” Payne said. “That’s pretty juvenile, don’t you think?”

In his Facebook post, Townsend said that he was advocating for the good of the party and that the rules might need to change if they want to get more Republicans on the ballot across the state. Murton, though, said he thinks Barela’s alleged willingness to play fast and loose with the rules is bound to hurt the party on Election Day.

“Good luck getting people to get off the couch and come out to support your party,” he said.