Treatment equity fund expected to widen psilocybin program access for low-income, rural New Mexicans

New Mexico is setting up the statewide medical psilocybin program to be more accessible to patients later this year with the creation of a treatment equity fund, which was signed into law last week.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the state’s annual budget, House Bill 2, on March 10. The bill includes $630,000 to create the Medical Psilocybin Treatment Equity Fund to make treatment more accessible for low-income and rural residents.

“This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in state-led health innovation,” Healing Advocacy Fund’s New Mexico Director of Strategic Support Denali Wilson said in a statement. “New Mexico is creating the nation’s first medically integrated psilocybin program because state leaders recognize the potential of this therapy to improve mental health outcomes and reduce future public health costs. With the investment in this fund, our state leadership is sending a clear message: access to treatment in New Mexico will not be based on ability to pay.”

New Mexico’s medical psilocybin program was created last year through the passage of Senate Bill 219, the Medical Psilocybin Act, to offer qualifying patients another option for treating conditions such as major treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress, substance abuse disorders and end-of-life care, as well as any further conditions approved of by the Department of Health. The law gives the state until Dec. 31, 2027, to implement the program, but health officials announced in December 2025 that they are aiming to open the program by the end of 2026.

“This investment reflects the belief that improving access to effective treatments can generate enormous public health returns, helping people recover while reducing the long-term costs of untreated mental health conditions,” Healing Advocacy Fund Executive Director Taylor West said in a statement.

The Psilocybin Advisory Board is working through the rulemaking process for the state-regulated program, considering various aspects like propagation, dosage and administration, research and training.

New Mexico Rep. Elizabeth Thomson (D-Albuquerque), one of the House sponsors of the Medical Psilocybin Act last year, told Source New Mexico that the creation of the treatment equity fund is a “great step forward.”

“It doesn’t seem fair that you can only get treatment if you can afford it. I mean, that doesn’t make sense,” Thomson said. “Is [medical psilocybin] going to be the be all, end all? No, but it’s going to be a good tool in our toolbox and I think it’s urgent that all New Mexicans have a chance to use this as opposed to those who can afford it.”

Thomson added that she isn’t ruling out introducing further legislation next year to make adjustments or address any gaps in the program, but it may take some time once it launches to determine what the needs are.

HB2 also appropriated state funds for the University of New Mexico to carry out research on psilocybin regarding treatment for palliative and end-of-life care.

