Federal judge sends case alleging NM probation officers colluded with ICE back to state court

A federal judge on Monday ordered back to state court a New Mexico Ethics Commission lawsuit that alleges state probation officers coordinated with federal immigration agents to arrest and deport New Mexico probationers.

In September, the New Mexico Ethics Commission filed suit against New Mexico Corrections Department Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero, alleging the department’s employees had violated a law the Legislature enacted in 2025 that prohibits state employees from disseminating sensitive personal information, including citizenship status, to anyone outside of the agency except in limited circumstances.

The commission received a whistleblower complaint, which it then investigated, that alleged state probation officers referred information about at least three probationers’ immigration status to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after July 1, when the law went into effect.

The Ethics Commission alleges probation officers lured the probationers to meetings “under false pretenses” at their local probation offices, where ICE agents were waiting to detain them.

Two of the probationers were held in ICE custody at the time of the lawsuit; a third was deported to his unspecified home country,” causing “hardships to their New Mexican and American family members,” according to the lawsuit. The other two probationers’ statuses remained unclear as of Monday.

While the new state law prohibiting disclosure of private information empowers the New Mexico Ethics Commission to sue alleged violators, the agency asked a First Judicial District judge in Santa Fe to weigh in on whether it conflicts with a pair of federal laws.

Those 1996 federal statutes say local and state governments can’t “be prohibited, or in any way restricted, from sending to or receiving from the Immigration and Naturalization Service,” which became ICE in 2003.

The case has been held up since November over the issue of jurisdiction, with the Corrections Department arguing that a federal judge would be better suited to consider the commission’s question.

During a one-hour hearing Monday before U.S. District Judge David Herrera Urias, Ethics Commission Executive Director Jeremy Farris argued against a federal court taking over the case, and noted that Congress has not provided a legal basis for the federal government to completely preempt state laws such as the one New Mexico has enacted.

Attorney Eric Loman, who is representing the state Corrections Department, contended that the case belongs in federal court because it ultimately involves immigration law at the federal level.

Urias ultimately ruled in the Ethics Commission’s favor and said a federal court would be overstepping if it were to intervene on the matter.

Following the hearing’s conclusion, Farris told Source NM the case will now return to the First Judicial District in Santa Fe.

