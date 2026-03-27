Otero County extends federal immigrant detention contract again after first attempt deemed illegal

The Otero County Commission on Wednesday evening voted again to extend a federal immigrant detention contract, after the New Mexico Department of Justice determined its attempt earlier this month violated a state transparency law.

The unanimous vote seeks to prolong the county’s arrangement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and private prison operator MTC that allows ICE to house detainees at the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, even though a new state law, House Bill 9, goes into effect in May banning such arrangements.

The Wednesday meeting was an attempt to address violations the state Department of Justice identified as a result of the contract extension commissioners enacted March 13 after a hastily scheduled emergency meeting. The NMDOJ, in a letter March 20, determined that the commission had violated the state Open Meetings Act, which rendered the contract invalid.

County officials have said they need to maintain the contract to pay off more than $60 million in revenue bonds the county sold to build the facility in 2007. They also say the facility’s closure will result in 230 lost jobs, as well as other harms to the county and its residents.

Just before the vote Wednesday, County Attorney RB Nichols reiterated his defense of the emergency meeting and criticized the Legislature for what he said was “indifference” in passing HB9 without providing the county a path forward,

“The state proceeded with indifference — indifference to the bondholders, indifference to the employees, indifference to the immigrants at the facility here…” he said. “And indifference to the economic foundations [for] rural communities that have done nothing wrong.”

Despite the county’s effort Wednesday to extend the contract legally, Nichols alerted the commission to a new letter the NMDOJ sent Wednesday that says the contract extension is void for an entirely different reason.

Under state law, according to the letter, the state Department of Finance and Administration must sign off on “joint powers” agreements like the one between Otero County and ICE.

Nichols said the law the NMDOJ cited does not apply to Otero County, and he accused the department of inventing a new legal avenue to try to shut down the facility. He said Otero County has never had to seek approval from the DFA when it has extended the contract in the past, nor have Torrance and Cibola counties, the other counties with ICE contracts.

“The selective application of this theory on the afternoon of tonight’s meeting speaks for itself,” he said.

NMDOJ Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez provided the department’s letter to Source NM on Wednesday, which states the contract is “void” because the DFA secretary did not approve it.

In response to a Source NM question about whether Otero or other counties with ICE contracts have been required to receive state approval in the past, Rodriguez said in an email late Wednesday evening that, “It is always incumbent upon local jurisdictions to follow the law. We will continue to monitor and review this process.”

The commission met for about 20 minutes to approve the contract extension, as well as to re-approve a resolution meant to enable the county to hire outside lawyers to “explore any potential litigation that may arise over this matter,” Nichols said.

The commission then went into executive session to discuss “pending or threatened litigation.” Commissioner Vickie Marquardt said the discussion was regarding House Bill 9 and the NMDOJ’s ongoing inquiry, though she noted the commission would not be taking any action during the executive session.

