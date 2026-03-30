No Kings rallies draw crowds large, small throughout country

Protesters took to the streets in cities and rural communities Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump’s policies in the third No Kings demonstration since the Republican’s return to office last year.

Organizers said there were more than 3,000 events across the nation expected to draw millions. It came one month after the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran began. The war was among many issues that demonstrators said brought them out, also citing aggressive ICE actions toward immigrants, the rising cost-of-living and attacks on the constitution, and civil and voting rights.

Here is a look at some of the rallies from across the nation.

A protester holding a sign that reads “I <3 Democracy” at the Auburn No Kings protest on March 28, 2026, on Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Alabama. The protest, part of nearly two dozen “No Kings” protests around the state drew about 700 people. (Anna Barrett/Alabama Reflector)

In Juneau, Alaska, protesters gather for the No Kings protest at Overstreet Park on the waterfront. (Photo by Corinne Smith/Alaska Beacon)

Protesters march along the Broadway Bridge in Little Rock, Arkansas, during the No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Katie Adkins/Arkansas Advocate)



No Kings protesters march in the District of Columbia on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

An “Idaho Resists” banner drapes the stairs of the Statehouse in Boise during the city’s third No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Christina Lords/Idaho Capital Sun)

Amy Deputy, left, and Claudia Haynes, both of Bowling Green, share a microphone as they march on Park Row in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during a No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Austin Anthony for the Kentucky Lantern)

Damian Ch performs on stage for the New Orleans No Kings event, where thousands gathered along the Lafitte Greenway. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

A protester holds a sign opposing the Iran war as thousands of people march through Portland, Maine, as part of the No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Jim Neuger/Maine Morning Star)

People crowd the street corners at an intersection in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Rhiannon Evans/Maryland Matters)

Protesters in New York City don costumes depicting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a No Kings demonstration on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Shalina Chatlani/Stateline)

Demonstrators fill Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland about one hour into Oregon’s largest No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Robert Barr, 77, drove to Richmond, Virginia, from nearby Caroline County for the No Kings rally and marched the two-mile loop through the city using his walker. (Photo by Ian Stewart for Virginia Mercury)

Michele Storms, executive director of the Washington state American Civil Liberties Union, speaks to a crowd during the No Kings protest in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Aspen Ford/Washington State Standard)

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a protester in a Statue of Liberty costume at a No Kings rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Isiah Holmes/Wisconsin Examiner)

The No Kings protest hits the streets of Chicago, Illinois, as a crowd of thousands makes its way toward Ida B. Wells Drive on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Robbie Sequeira/Stateline)

Protesters gather at a No Kings rally at a busy intersection in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, March 28, 2026, to denounce President Donald Trump and his political movement. (Photo by Rebecca Gloria Gomez/Arizona Mirror)

This story was originally produced by News From The States, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Source New Mexico, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.