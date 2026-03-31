Today in History: March 31, LBJ announces he won't run for reelection

Today is Tuesday, March 31, the 90th day of 2026. There are 275 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 31, 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president."

Also on this date:

In 1492, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain issued the Alhambra Decree, an edict expelling Jews from Spanish soil, except those willing to convert to Christianity.

In 1854, Japan and the United States signed the Treaty of Kanagawa, which opened two Japanese ports to American vessels and marked the beginning of Japan's transition away from isolationism.

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower in Paris opened for dignitaries; at 1,024 feet (312 meters), it was the world's tallest building (the tower would open to the public the following May).

In 1918, the United States first observed daylight saving time, moving clocks ahead one hour.

In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane near Bazaar, Kansas.

In 1993, actor Brandon Lee, 28, was accidentally shot to death during the filming of a movie in Wilmington, North Carolina, when he was hit by a bullet fragment that had become lodged inside a prop gun.

In 1995, Tejano music star Selena, 23, died after being shot by Yolanda Saldívar, the president of Selena's fan club, who was found to have been embezzling money from the singer. (Saldívar was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2004, four U.S. civilian contractors were killed by Iraqi insurgents in Fallujah, Iraq; frenzied crowds then dragged the burned, mutilated bodies and hanged two of them from a bridge.

In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching court battle that began in 1998.

In 2022, scientists announced they had finished fully sequencing the human genome, the full genetic blueprint for human life.

Today's Birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 99. Actor Shirley Jones is 92. Musician-producer Herb Alpert is 91. Actor Christopher Walken is 83. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 82. Former Vice President Al Gore is 78. Actor Rhea Perlman is 78. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure is 55. Actor Ewan McGregor is 55. Actor Brian Tyree Henry is 44. Filmmaker Chloé Zhao is 44. Musician-producer Jack Antonoff is 42. Singer-songwriter Dounia is 29. Singer-actor Noah Urrea (NOAH NOAH) is 25.

