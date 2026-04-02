New Mexico Republicans seek legislative committee on fraud, waste, abuse

Every Republican in the New Mexico state Senate on Tuesday co-signed a letter requesting an interim legislative committee focused on vetting allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in state government.

The letter, which was sent to Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) and House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque), says the committee would serve as a venue for the Office of the State Auditor to regularly update lawmakers and members of the public on its investigative reports.

The call for action comes on the heels of a February state auditor letter to the Legislative Finance Committee that expressed concerns about potential misappropriations in the Children, Youth and Families Department. In particular, the agency spent $4.2 million in a way that did not appear to comply with legislative appropriation requirements, the auditor wrote.

The Republican letter to Stewart and Martínez says currently no standing committee is tasked with evaluating such audits and finding legislative solutions.

“New Mexicans deserve to know that every dollar they send to Santa Fe is being used as intended,” Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte), who’s leading the effort, said in a statement. “When audits uncover misuse of funds, those findings shouldn’t sit on a shelf. The major findings from missing funds to inappropriate expenditures should be brought into the light, reviewed publicly, and acted on. This effort is about restoring transparency, accountability, and trust in state government.”

In their letter, Republicans argue that such a committee would let lawmakers identify patterns of fraud, waste and abuse across state agencies; gauge whether corrective actions have been effective; and develop legislative and budgetary fixes. They wrote that they intend to introduce bills in the next legislative session to formalize their effort.

Even if they don’t get their committee, the letter says Republican lawmakers will pursue the idea on their own. They’ve done just that with other efforts, including the Public Safety Legislative Task Force, which held town hall meetings across the state in 2025 and got a number of crime bills on the most recent legislative session’s agenda. Republicans also convinced Democrats last year to spend $50,000 on a Legislative Finance Committee analysis of potential Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud in New Mexico.

“Absent a formal structure, we intend to convene a Republican-led task force this summer to elevate these issues and provide a public forum for discussion,” the letter says. “However, our strong preference is for this work to occur within an official interim committee framework, with full legislative participation and the authority of the Legislature.”

