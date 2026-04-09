New Mexico Supreme Court swears in Vargas as new chief

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Wednesday swore in Julie J. Vargas as its 44th chief justice, succeeding David K. Thomson, for a two-year term.

The chief justice’s duties include presiding over proceedings for the state’s highest court, its overall administration, including budget and general operations, along with advocacy at the state Legislature.

“It is a great privilege and honor to serve the people of New Mexico in leading the state’s judicial branch of government,” Vargas said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our dedicated judges, court staff and others in the legal community to expand access to justice, particularly in rural areas where there are few attorneys.”

Prior to joining the Supreme Court in 2020, Vargas served for four years on the state Court of Appeals, following more than 20 years in private practice. She received her law degree in 1993 from the University of New Mexico, where served as editor of the New Mexico Law Review. She attended Brown University as an undergraduate and has a degree in history and English.

According to a news release, Vargas has been chairing a judicial committee considering alternative processes for licensing lawyers in the state, and will continue working with committees focused on ethical and professional conduct issues for lawyers and judges.

