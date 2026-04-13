State advises caution following reports of aggressive wildlife

The New Mexico Department of Wildlife is urging caution in the aftermath of two incidents involving what a news release described as “unusually aggressive wildlife behavior” in Catron County.

Those incidents involved a bobcat and a fox approaching and engaging with hikers and campers within the Gila Wilderness. The news released noted that while neither animal bit anyone, their behavior raises suspicion of rabies infections, and follows a bobcat testing positive for rabies in Sierra County in March.

As Source NM reported at the time, the rabid Sierra County bobcat was euthanized after attacking several dogs. Rabies is most often found in skunks, bats and foxes, but can be passed through saliva, often from bites, to other domestic or wild animals.

The state’s public health veterinarian Erin Phipps in a recent interview cautioned New Mexicans to check if their dogs and cats have rabies vaccines or recent boosters, noting “we’ve seen a fair bit of rabies activity in the southwest corner of the state over the past two years.” The state confirmed 13 rabies cases in 2025, which included one other bobcat in Sierra County. Rabid animals can show no fear and act aggressively or may be quiet and appear tame.

In its recent news release, the state Department of Wildlife also advised considering rabies vaccinations for horses and other livestock; staying away from “wild or unfamiliar animals,” whether alive or dead; immediately washing any area exposed to either a bite or an animal’s saliva with soap and water; immediately seeking medical care and contacting the state’s health hotline (833-SWNURSE) if bitten.

