New Mexico GOP reports broken window at Albuquerque headquarters

The Republican Party of New Mexico announced that employees discovered a broken window at the party’s headquarters Monday morning, marking the second act of alleged vandalism at the office in a little over a year.

RPNM Chairwoman Amy Barela said employees discovered that a vandal threw “an object” through one of the office’s glass windows late Sunday night, damaging both the office’s interior and exterior.

“Someone could have been seriously injured as a result of this senseless act of political violence,” she said in a statement Monday evening. “I am calling on every single elected official in New Mexico, Democrat and Republican, to condemn acts of violence or rhetoric that threaten violence and intimidation, such as this.”

Reached Tuesday morning, Barela told Source NM that the party was still “waiting on the FBI” to conduct an investigation into the vandalism and that she had no further updates.

Barela’s statement Monday also referenced the alleged firebombing at the headquarters in February 2025, saying that political violence “has been normalized in New Mexico in recent months because leaders in our state refuse to condemn it.”

In April 2025, the FBI arrested Jamison Wagner, 40, and charged him federally for alleged politically motivated arsons at a local Tesla dealership and the Republican Party headquarters.

Wagner could face between five and 20 years in prison for each of two federal charges of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

According to federal court records, Wagner could go to trial on those charges in December.

Barela said the party is reviewing surveillance footage, along with law enforcement, to identify the person or people responsible for the latest vandalism.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico on Monday condemned the alleged vandalism, posting on social media that leaders “are very concerned that another act of vandalism occurred at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.”

The Democrats noted that their headquarters, also in Albuquerque, was vandalized and burglarized in February.

“We know how troubling this is,” the Democratic Party wrote.

