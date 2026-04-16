New Mexico health officials report decline in syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases

New Mexico’s rates of several sexually transmitted infections declined last year, including more than 30% fewer cases of congenital syphilis, according to the state Department of Health.

Syphilis rates fell by 18.6%, while congenital syphilis — infections passed to babies during pregnancy potentially causing birth defects or even death — dropped by 32.4% from 2024 to 2025. Health officials noted the decrease marks the second consecutive year the state’s rates have declined. The state also reported that chlamydia rates dropped 5.1% and gonorrhea rates dropped 6.1% over the same period. NMDOH announced the declining rates to mark STI Awareness Week.

Health officials credited interventions such as increased screening, and the use of medication Doxy PEP, which can be taken as a preventative measure after possible STI exposure are working.

“We’ve been doing every evidence-based approach in response to turn the tide, and I think the all-hands-on-deck approach has worked,” NMDOH Communicable Bureau Chief Andrew Gans told Source NM.

Since 2012, Gans said, New Mexico experienced a “very alarming” surge in syphilis infections, and in 2023, the state had the second-highest rate of cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It remains to be seen where the state ranks following the recent decline. The CDC has not updated data comparisons since then. Janine Winters, NMDOH’s STD program manager said the expectation is that federal officials will release rankings this summer.

“The CDC, for the first time ever, did not release 2024 rankings last year,” Winters said. “They’re telling us now they are going to release 2024 or 2025 rankings sometime mid-year. We’re really hoping that we’ve dropped out of the top five, maybe even the top 10 for syphilis rates.”

Gans urged sexually active people between the ages of 21 to 50 years old to get tested for sexually transmitted infections at least once a year. He noted that many STDs have no symptoms, and testing is the first step to stop further spread and avoid complications.

“It’s nice to have good news, but we’re still trying to keep the pedal to the metal, because there is still too much syphilis in New Mexico,” Gans said. “Everybody can contribute by getting tested at least once a year.”