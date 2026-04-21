NM Project Jupiter data center developers rename company after Pueblo of Acoma criticism

Following censure from the Pueblo of Acoma, the developers of data center Project Jupiter said they will stop using the name Acoma LLC, officials confirmed to Source NM.

Over the weekend, Pueblo of Acoma Gov. Charles Riley published a commentary in the Albuquerque Journal that castigated the data center developers for using the name Acoma LLC without permission. In addition, attorneys for the Pueblo of Acoma sent an April 20 letter to developers expressing “profound concern and disappointment” about the use of the name, and urged developers to change it.

Project Jupiter developers agreed and told Source NM on Monday the company will now use the name Yucca Growth Infrastructure, Acoma LLC’s parent company’s name, which has been registered with the state since August 2025, according to the Secretary of State’s online directory.

“We heard the Acoma Pueblo people and we listened,” Bryson Hull, a spokesperson for Yucca Growth Infrastructure, wrote in a statement. “No offense was intended and we apologize for any it caused. Out of respect, we will use a different name going forward.”

Riley told Source NM he was relieved the name will be changed.

“It’s good news for Acoma and our name. To be honest, what the company is trying to do does not reflect Acoma values,” Riley said. “We hold dear the land, try to take care of it and oppose all those things that hurt the environment, the land and hurt people.”

Riley said he has ongoing concerns about the data center’s impact including the estimated emissions impacts on the surrounding communities, which already have degraded air quality.

“We’re glad to hear that the company has changed course as far as our name, but it really doesn’t address the bigger issues affecting the water, land and the people impacted by the project,” Riley said.

