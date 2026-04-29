New Mexico Primary 2026: New Mexico lieutenant governor (Democrats)

New Mexico’s lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive, has dual roles, according to the state’s Constitution. The lieutenant governor acts as chief executive when the governor is absent. During legislative sessions, the lieutenant governor oversees the state Senate as president, enforces the rules regarding decorum on the floor and casting tie-breaking votes.

In this year’s Democratic primary, both Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and state Sen. Harold James Pope Jr. of Albuquerque contend they have the experience in state government to fill both roles.

Whoever wins will face one of three Republicans competing in that party’s primary in the November general election: A. Blair Dunn, an attorney; David Gallegos, a former state senator; and Manuel “Manny” Lardizabal, a pastor. (Source NM will publish a profile of that primary in the coming days).

Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Maggie Toulouse Oliver has served two consecutive terms as New Mexico Secretary of State, the maximum limit. She was first elected in 2016 to finish the term of Dianna Duran, who subsequently pled guilty to and went to jail for embezzlement of campaign funds. Toulouse Oliver also served for 10 years in the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who is termed out as New Mexico’s Secretary of State, is one of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. (Courtesy of Maggie Toulouse Oliver)

Toulouse Oliver said she hadn’t planned “to only be an election administrator my whole life,” adding that she had more than a decade of experience in lobbying on issues including women’s health care, tribal sovereignty and the environment.

“I’m interested in a wide variety of policy issues and in good governance in general,” she said. “I want to make the government more effective and to work for the people of New Mexico.”

Toulouse Oliver grew up in Albuquerque and attended the University of New Mexico for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science, and is pursuing a PhD in political science.

What is your top priority for the lieutenant governor’s office if elected?

I care deeply about the affordability crisis that we’re dealing with in our state and around the nation right now. We have to do everything we can to make our lives more affordable here in New Mexico. Everything from economic diversification and energy industry diversification can have long-term revenues that continue to come into the state and fund things like education and behavioral health.

A lot of folks right now are concerned about crime in our state and we need to continue to make that a priority while looking at it holistically. There’s three issues there: education, behavioral health and poverty…We have to incrementally and thoughtfully approach all three issues.

What makes you the most qualified candidate in the Democratic primary?

I’ve been a government executive in New Mexico for 20 years. I know not only how to make sure a bill can become a law, I have great relationships with the Legislature. I can continue to make sure that I maintain those relationships in the role as president of the Senate.

I’m very diplomatic when we’re dealing with the stress of time pressure. I’m going to be a person that understands that and can work very well, not just with the members of the Senate, but with the members of the House as well and the governor’s office, of course.

What is the most important aspect of the lieutenant governor’s position the public should know about?

I mean, obviously, the role of president of the Senate is extremely important. But in the ideal governor-lieutenant governor relationship, you have two partners working toward an ultimate goal. What I bring to the table and what I want to be doing is on-the-ground-work for the people living in New Mexico.

We really need in this position a true utility player. To play whatever role is necessary in the moment to achieve the goals chosen by voters of the state of New Mexico, and I feel like I am that person.

Do you have a preference for a gubernatorial candidate?

I know how I’m going to vote, but here’s the bottom line: I think both of the Democratic candidates in the race would be fantastic governors. I have great relationships with both of them, and I’m incredibly excited to work with either of them. And I know from having had relationships with both of them for a very long time that I have skill sets and attributes that would complement either of them.

Harold James Pope Jr.

Harold James Pope Jr. a state senator in the middle of his second term, is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. (Courtesy of Harold James Pope Jr.)

“I enjoy the work I do in the Senate, but in many ways, I want to do more,” Pope said. “Understanding the role in the Legislature and now pursuing a position as an executive, I think I could bring a lot of talents and skills and really try to do more.”

Pope, a substitute teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools, was born in Pueblo, Colorado. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a captain in 2018 and has a background in biochemistry. He also has three master’s degrees (business administration from the University of New Mexico; operational leadership at the Air Force Air Command and Staff College; and pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Florida). He’s pursuing a doctorate in education at Vanderbilt University.

What is your top priority for the lieutenant governor’s office if elected?

There are just so many issues. We talk about health care, we talk about education, we talk about our environment and public safety, but if you just want to pick out one, for me, it’s affordability.

There’s policies that are coming out of Washington, of course, that are impacting our communities, but I want to see what we can do with the state levels to bring down the costs of healthcare. That might mean asking: How do we look at tax policy? How do we look at what’s going on with our gas prices? What can we do to offset everything that’s going on with inflation and increase access for housing and rent? We need to act at the state level to really give people relief.

What makes you the most qualified candidate in the Democratic primary?

I would argue that being in the Senate and the fact that one of the roles for lieutenant governor is to be president of the Senate and run the floor.

Being right now a vice chair on the education committee, serving and having those relationships, that experience, definitely puts me at an advantage in this role.

What is the most important aspect of the lieutenant governor’s position the public should know about?

I think constituent services, being the ombudsman of the state. Helping New Mexicans navigate our state agencies and educate them on their state government works.

If they are having problems with a state office, we can call the secretaries and get them in touch with the right person to help them out with a specific situation.

Do you have a preference for a gubernatorial candidate?

I’m choosing to be neutral. I want to let the voters decide and I would have to work with either one if I win the primary, so I wouldn’t want any bad blood. It’s two people I know and I’d be able to work with either one of them.

