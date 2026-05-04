New Mexico Primary 2026: lieutenant governor (Republicans)

Three Republicans are vying in the state’s lieutenant governor primary, the winner of which will join a ticket seeking to take control of New Mexico’s executive branch for the first time since 2018.

The three candidates are Aubrey Blair Dunn, a lawyer with deep family ties to New Mexico politics; state Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice), a current minority state Senate leader; and Manuel “Manny” Lardizabal, a longtime Albuquerque pastor and businessman.

The lieutenant governor acts as chief executive when the governor is absent and takes charge if the governor steps down or dies. During legislative sessions, the lieutenant governor also oversees the state Senate as president, which means enforcing the rules and casting tie-breaking votes.

Source NM spoke to all three Republican candidates about how they’d approach presiding over a Senate with a large Democratic majority, as well as who they’d like to see as governor. Source NM also interviewed the Democratic lieutenant governor candidates.

The candidates’ answers below are edited for clarity and concision.

Aubrey Blair Dunn

Aubrey Blair Dunn said he hopes to join Duke Rodriguez on the Republican gubernatorial ticket. (Courtesy Aubrey Blair Dunn)

Aubrey Blair Dunn is the fourth of his namesakes to enter New Mexico politics. His father, Aubrey Dunn, was commissioner of public lands before current Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard; his grandfather, Aubrey Dunn, was longtime state Senate Finance Committee chair; and his great-grandfather, Aubrey Dunn, served in the state Senate, as well.

Following his failed run for attorney general in 2018 as a Libertarian, Dunn said he was considering swearing off politics and New Mexico altogether until Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez encouraged him to run and potentially join his ticket.

“I just ultimately felt a real calling,” he said, “not just because of my family’s legacy of trying to make New Mexico a better place, but just in general that if I had something to contribute …that I should make a make a run in trying to help Duke get elected and start making some real positive structural change.”

What is your top priority for the lieutenant governor’s office if elected?

The No. 1 job for the lieutenant governor is to preside over the Senate. I was a lobbyist for a number of years. You can’t be a Republican lobbyist in a Democratic-majority state and not figure out how to work with Democrats.

But part of what we’ve seen in Santa Fe the last few years — for instance, I’ll just use the gun legislation from last year. I don’t know how many times we heard senators, some of them have law degrees, say, ‘Well, this is clearly going to be unconstitutional and it’s going to get struck down, but let’s pass it anyway.’

That would be my No. 1 priority would be to work on improving the function of the Senate and the quality of the legislation that’s coming out of the Senate or out of the Legislature in general.

What makes you the most qualified to be lieutenant governor?

Out of all of the candidates, Republican or Democrat, that are running for lieutenant governor. I’m the only lawyer. The way things are going in Santa Fe with the legislation right now, we need somebody with a legal background to help put this process back to where they’re accomplishing things that need to get done, and they’re doing things for the good of all the state in a way that is lawful and constitutional.

What is the most important aspect of the lieutenant governor’s position the public should understand?

I’m friends with [former NM Gov.] Gary Johnson. I ran his [U.S.] Senate campaign. He really used Walter Bradley, his lieutenant governor, as an ombudsman to the people. That relationship between the public and the lieutenant governor is another avenue to go to the executive branch and say, ‘Hey, this is an issue. Would you go check this out for me?’ I’ve heard really good stories about how, [current Lt. Gov] Howie [Morales] has done that job. I will say that the previous administration, I don’t think they used [Republican Lt. Gov] John Sanchez at all. I think they kind of put him in the closet and they didn’t use him.

That’s another thing I like about Duke. He’s not going to get offended if you tell him something is wrong. He’ll listen to that.

As lieutenant governor, you’ll be president of the Senate, which has a sizable Democratic majority. How will that affect the way you preside over that chamber?

The role of a minority party in any situation is to hold the majority to account, and Senate Republicans could probably use some help with that. But you’ve got to be able to work with Democrats and work across the aisle to get things done. I’ve got lots of good friends that we don’t see ideologically the same way, but we’re able to work through issues together.

Do you have a preference for a gubernatorial candidate?

I’m 100% for Duke, have been the whole way.

Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice)

JUSTIN NM Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice) said his knowledge of the Roundhouse will benefit any of the gubernatorial candidates who win the Republican primary. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

State Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice) has served in the Senate since 2021 and, before that, he was the House District 61 representative for seven years. He is also the Senate’s Republican caucus chair.

Gallegos has been a Eunice Public School District Board member for 26 years, and spent 30 years in the natural gas industry. He said he’s running because he believes his inside knowledge of how New Mexico government works will serve any governor well.

“You have to have someone that understands the process of the Capitol and to be able to build coalitions with both sides,” he said. “My being there this long, I’ve got friends on both sides of the aisle. The kicker is, you try to make that kind of connection to the other side, so that way there’s less contention.”

What is your top priority for the lieutenant governor’s office if elected?

I think bringing business back into New Mexico, because I think we’ve lost a lot during COVID. We lost a lot of people that went over to Texas. They never came back, whether it’s for their kids or whatever the reason is. Here in Southeast [New Mexico], we’ve had a lot of people that have shifted over to Texas.

The next thing I would want to do is to move the Oil Conservation Division [which regulates oil and gas activity] to the Southeast, instead of being in Santa Fe. They dictate to oil and gas [companies] what happens, but they don’t really understand the industry or the people or the communities. I think if Oil Conservation looked at the reality, it’d be beneficial to the whole state, because the funding directly comes from here.

What makes you the most qualified to be lieutenant governor?

I understand the process, understand the people. The coalition’s already in place. Been there, done that. And I think that gives me a step out way ahead of the other two. I think Blair is a great attorney. Manny is a great pastor. I really like him, but I don’t think they’ve got the internal knowledge of the Capitol.

What is the most important aspect of the lieutenant governor’s position the public should understand?

The presiding over the Senate is huge, because they help funnel legislation through. He also gets to vote when it’s a tie vote, and that’s key. But during the off season, when you’re not there, you’re always looking, trying to better the state and grow the state. I would say overall that part is more important than the 30- and 60-day sessions.

As lieutenant governor, you’ll be president of the Senate, which has a sizable Democratic majority. How will that affect the way you preside over that chamber?

The chamber actually has to have decorum. I think [Lt. Gov.] Howie [Morales] has done a great job being fair, getting along on the Republican side. I would hope that we could continue that and try to keep things focused on the state and not partisan divides.

Do you have a preference for a gubernatorial candidate?

I’ve talked to all three, and they all have different attributes. I don’t know if I’m supposed to stay neutral. There is one that seems to be head and shoulders over the other, but I don’t know that it would be fair for me to give him a shout out.

I think the governor candidate needs me as much as I need them. And then if you take Duke Rodriguez out of it, the other two are non-Hispanic, and with the Hispanics being majority, they would need me to be able to help balance the ticket.

Manuel “Manny” Lardizabal

Manuel Manny Lardizabal said his long history of helping struggling people, from youth in foster care to small business owners, will make him an effective lieutenant governor. (Courtesy Manuel Lardizabal)



Manuel “Manny” Lardizabal is a pastor and investor. He’s also been a supervisor at group homes for troubled young people, seniors and people with disabilities. Before that, he worked for the New Mexico Corrections Department, helping inmates prepare to return to life outside prison bars.

He said the personal relationships he’s forged with vulnerable people as a pastor and group home supervisor, and his familiarity with the challenges small businesses face, give him unique insight into issues plaguing the state.

“My background has taught me how the system works and doesn’t work, because I’ve been boots on the ground,” he said. “And I believe New Mexico needs that kind of real world, service-oriented leadership in the lieutenant governor’s office.”

What is your top priority for the lieutenant governor’s office if elected?

My top priority for the office is being the abutment for the people, being the voice, the bridge between the citizens and the government. I’ve always been the bridge. I’ve always been that type of person to build relationships. And I think that’s a soul that’s missing up in Santa Fe — the relational part.

What makes you the most qualified to be lieutenant governor?

My experience is outside the political bubble. I’ve hired people. I’ve made payroll. I’ve cared for troubled youth and seniors with disabilities, and I’ve walked with families through crises as a minister, as a pastor.

What is the most important aspect of the lieutenant governor’s position the public should understand?

The position of the lieutenant governor is so unique because you’re part of two important branches. You’re part of the executive and part of the legislative. And traveling since June of last year, I have found that over 95% of the people don’t exactly know what a lieutenant governor actually does. A lot of people think that you’re the guy that’s just waiting for the governor to die to take over. And when I explain to them the importance of being part of the executive, part of the legislative and understanding those roles, how important they are, I have found that they finally understand that. Me being in that position, I can have a lot of influence and a lot of say on what gets passed and what doesn’t get passed.

As lieutenant governor, you’ll be president of the Senate, which has a sizable Democratic majority. How will that affect the way you preside over that chamber?

I’m a conservative, and I don’t hide that. But I’ve also spent my life working with people who don’t share my background or beliefs, so I stand firm in core values, yet I’m willing to sit down, listen and find practical agreements on issues like infrastructure, mental health and addiction. You know, the people who are struggling with bills and worried about their kids’ future don’t need more partisans here. They need us to deliver.

Do you have a preference for a gubernatorial candidate?

We got three good candidates, and I’ve talked with and spent time with all three of them. I’d be able to work with any of them.

