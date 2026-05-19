New Mexico Music Legend Al Hurricane, Jr passes away at 66

New Mexico music icon Al Hurricane Jr., also known as El Godson, has died at the age of 66. The Sanchez family posted the news on his Facebook page Tuesday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Sanchez family shares the devastating and untimely passing of Al Hurricane, Jr.

He was a New Mexican music legend to all, but to us he was an amazing father, grandfather, sibling, son, and friend. We truly appreciate all the prayers & support.

We respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn as a family.

¡Qué viva El Godson!,” the family said.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement : "New Mexico lost one of its own today. Al Hurricane, Jr. — El Godson — carried forward a musical legacy that is woven into the fabric of who we are as a state."

"He was a true New Mexican entertainer who delighted generations. From the time he first stepped on stage as a child to every performance that followed, Al Hurricane Jr. gave us joy, pride, and a sound that is uniquely, beautifully ours.

To the Sanchez family: New Mexico mourns with you. ¡Qué viva El Godson!"

Michael Brasher, General Manager of KANW said: "Al Hurricane, Jr. was a New Mexico Music icon and frequently recorded, performed and promoted his work alongside his legendary father. Throughout his career he maintained a close relationship with KANW, with his music and sharing his family's hertiage, and culture with listerners. He will be missed by all."

"Our thougths and prayers are with the Sanchez family. Vaya con Dios!"

Al Hurricane Jr. is the son of Al Hurricane Sr., who was known as the Godfather of New Mexico music. Al Hurricane Sr., passed away in 2017.

