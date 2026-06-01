Today in History: June 1, priceless recordings destroyed in Universal Studios fire

Today is Monday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2026. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On June 1, 2008, a fire at Universal Studios Hollywood destroyed 3 acres (1.2 hectares) of the studio's property, including a vault holding as many as 175,000 irreplaceable master audio recordings from hundreds of musicians including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and Nirvana.

Also on this date:

In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, "Don't give up the ship," during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon during the War of 1812.

In 1916, the Senate voted 47-22 to confirm Louis Brandeis as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation's highest bench.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by German bombers during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to run a mile in under four minutes during a meet in Stockton, California, with a time of 3:58.7.

In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was executed after being found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his actions during World War II.

In 1980, Cable News Network, the first 24-hour television news channel, made its debut.

In 1990, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev signed an agreement to stop producing and reduce existing stockpiles of chemical weapons held by the two Cold War superpowers.

In 2001, Crown Prince Dipendra of Nepal shot and killed nine members of the Nepalese royal family, including his parents, King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya, before mortally wounding himself.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

In 2011, Endeavour concluded its final flight of the 30-year space shuttle era, landing before dawn at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Atlantis would carry out the last shuttle flight in history a month later.)

In 2015, a cruise ship carrying more than 450 people capsized and sank in a severe storm on China's Yangtze River, leaving hundreds missing. Only a handful of people survived the sinking of the Eastern Star.

In 2020, police forcefully disbanded a protest by thousands of people in Lafayette Park across from the White House, using chemical agents, clubs and punches, who rallied against the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by a white officer in Minneapolis a week earlier.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 92. Actor Morgan Freeman is 89. Actor Brian Cox is 80. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 79. Rock musician Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ronnie Dunn is 73. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 70. Actor Teri Polo is 57. Model-TV personality Heidi Klum is 53. Singer Alanis Morissette is 52. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 45. Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is 45. Tennis Hall of Famer Justine Henin is 44. Comedian Nikki Glaser is 42. Actor Zazie Beetz is 35. Actor Tom Holland is 30. Actor Willow Shields is 26.

