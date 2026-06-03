NM U.S. Sen. Luján wins primary

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Tuesday won his race against challenger Democratic socialist Matt Dodson with 86% of the vote as of 8:15 p.m.

“I am deeply honored to have earned the support of Democrats across New Mexico,” Luján said in a statement. “New Mexico families deserve someone who will fight for them every single day, and that is exactly what I will continue doing in the United States Senate.”

Luján said of his race that the “energy traveling across our beautiful state has been incredible. In every corner of New Mexico, Democrats are organizing, showing up, and standing together. When New Mexicans come together, we fight hard, and we win.” He vowed if returned to the U.S. Senate after the Nov. 3 general election to “keep fighting to lower costs, protect access to health care, help families put food on the table, and ensure New Mexico’s kids can grow up in safe, strong communities. I will continue standing up to the Trump administration’s cruel agenda and working to make sure federal investments reach every corner of our state.”

Luján may face write-in Republican candidate Larry E. Marker in the general election if Marker earns sufficient votes in Tuesday’s primary race.