New Mexico reports fatal plague case in Santa Fe County

New Mexico’s first human plague case of the year has resulted in the death of a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s, health officials said Thursday.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the woman who passed away due to plague,” New Mexico state public health veterinarian Erin Phipps said in a statement. “This tragedy emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and for taking measures to prevent plague infections.”

The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed it is determining that no close contacts of the woman are exhibiting symptoms.

Plague is a bacterial disease carried by rodents and often transmitted through infected fleas biting animals — including pets — as well as humans. If the infection is in the lungs, humans can also transmit the disease through coughing.

The first warning symptoms of plague are a sudden, high fever, chills and often painful swellings in the groin, armpit or neck. In a short interview with Source NM, Phipps said antibiotic treatments can greatly reduce the fatality rate of the disease in pets and people, but requires prompt diagnosis.

“Plague is one of those illnesses that can become very severe, very quickly,” Phipps said. “So anybody who experiences sudden onset of a high fever, any shortness of breath, any weakness, those are all signs that medical attention should absolutely be sought.”

New Mexico consistently has some of the highest rates of plague in the U.S. and has accounted for more than half of infections nationwide since 1970, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State health officials documented three human cases in 2025 and one in 2024 which was fatal.

Two dogs also have been diagnosed with plague this year in Santa Fe County — and a third in Bernalillo County — none of which had a direct relationship with the human case, Phipps said.

To reduce the chances of contracting plague, NMDOH recommends avoiding contact with sick or dead rodents and rabbits; cleaning up areas where they may be tempted to burrow; using insect repellent when outside and speaking with veterinarians about flea and tick prevention for pets.

“Most human cases of plague are transmitted via fleas, either directly from wild rodents or through their dogs or cats, so it’s something that can protect both people and their pets,” Phipps said.

