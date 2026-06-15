Albuquerque Public Schools partners with the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to serve summer meals at over 100 locations.

When school lets out for summer, Albuquerque Public Schools keeps serving! This year, APS Food and Nutrition Services is partnering with the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County to provide free, nutritious and delicious meals to anyone 18 and under at over 100 sites across the city.

These summer meal programs ensure that children and teens in our community have access to the food they need to stay healthy, active and ready to learn throughout the summer months.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at various times. Please note that meal service will be closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth and on July 3 for Independence Day (observed).

There's no need to sign up in advance—just show up hungry!

View City of Albuquerque 2026 Summer Food Service Program information hereExternal link opens a new window. .

View Bernallio County 2026 Summer Food Service Program information hereExternal link opens a new window. .

Some city and county program sites are also hosting Story Time in the Park! This program provides families with read-aloud sessions, free books, and resources for children and their families in addition to free meals. View Story Time in the Park information here.

View a map of statewide summer meal programs hereExternal link opens a new window. . (The locator is updated weekly. The locations seen on the map are only those serving meals during the current week.)