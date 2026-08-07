Santa Fe National Forest responding after 8 wildfires spark, likely due to lightning

Santa Fe National Forest crews are responding to eight wildfires that ignited in recent days, likely as a result of lightning, amid a statewide heat wave that is coinciding with the start of the monsoon season.

One of the eight fires, the Frijoles Fire in the Pecos Wilderness Area, had grown to roughly 200 acres in size after igniting Tuesday evening. Crews will begin building firelines to halt the fire’s northern spread, and large air tankers and helicopters will continue dropping retardant and water, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from the Forest Service.

The other seven fires remain only a few acres in size, and one of them is already contained. Two of the wildfires are burning within the boundaries of the Pecos Ranger District, and the remaining five are within the Cuba Ranger District.

Despite their small size, officials warn that the fires pose a risk of growth and that smoke plumes may be visible, including from Santa Fe, Cuba, Española and Chimayo. They are urging visitors to avoid the area.

As of Thursday, the fires have resulted in no closures or evacuations.

The fires arrive at what usually marks the tail end of New Mexico’s fire season. A recent National Interagency Fire Center outlook said monsoon rains and other factors mean that no part of the state should experience above-normal wildfire risk.

The outlook notes that much of the state’s northern and central mountain areas received between half an inch to an inch of rainfall.

While New Mexico has not experienced major wildfires so far this year, especially compared to recent years, state and private lands saw a record number of wildfire starts.

By early July, 524 wildfires ignited in the state, which is more than the state’s five-year average of 321 wildfires through that period.

The New Mexico Forestry Division, in a post on social media Monday, said the state has so far avoided devastating fires despite the record number of wildfire ignitions due to the hard work of firefighters.

According to the division, nearly three-quarters of the wildfires were controlled before they grew to 10 acres in size. Only 2% exceeded 1,000 acres, according to the division.

This season, 73% of wildfires were controlled before they reached 10 acres in size. Only 2% grew past 1,000 acres.

“New Mexico did not avoid catastrophic wildfire this year by luck,” the division wrote. “The state was proactive in keeping fires small and positioned people and equipment to move fast and respond within minutes of a smoke report.”

