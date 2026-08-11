New Mexico health officials warn of smoke impacts as Frijoles Fire grows to more than 3,000 acres

New Mexico officials on Monday warned that smoke from the Frijoles Fire and other wildfires burning in the state poses health risks, particularly to the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses.

Smoke from the Frijoles Fire, which is burning in the Pecos Wilderness and has grown to more than 3,000 acres, is currently visible from Santa Fe, Cundiyó, Nambe, Chimayó, Pojoaque and Española, according to Santa Fe National Forest officials.

The Frijoles Fire was among eight, presumably lightning-caused wildfires that ignited last week in the Santa Fe National Forest, along with several others burning across the state as a heat wave collides with the expected onset of the monsoon season.

State health and environment department officials said in a news release that people should use the “5-3-1” visibility rule in assessing their smoke risk.

Those who are experiencing visibility limited to five miles due to smoke should limit their time outdoors if they are over age 65, pregnant or have a heart issue or respiratory illness.

People otherwise “more likely to be affected by smoke” should stay inside if visibility is less than three miles.

And everyone should stay inside if visibility is less than one mile due to smoke, the health department notice says, unless an evacuation notice is issued.

“As smoke from any fire impacts the state, we encourage residents to stay informed and take steps to protect their health,” said Cindy Hollenberg, air quality bureau chief for the New Mexico Environment Department, in a statement.

The Frijoles Fire grew to roughly 3,300 acres Monday, marking a huge increase in acreage from the 500-acre footprint it reached Saturday. The fire remained 0% contained as of Monday morning, though crews were at work throughout the day building containment lines and dropping retardant and water on the blaze.

No evacuation orders are currently in place, though Santa Fe County officials have alerted residents of Cundiyo and Cerro Piñon to be on “ready” status, which means they should work on creating a wildfire buffer around their home and also keep an eye on official announcements.