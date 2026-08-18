Frijoles Fire reaches 11,300 acres, as officials warn of poor air quality in Nambe and Española

The Frijoles Fire burning in the Pecos Wilderness grew to more than 11,300 acres as of Monday morning, and officials are warning that smoke will continue to pose health risks as it settles into nearby valleys in the coming days.

The wildfire, which lightning sparked Aug. 4, was 9% contained as of the Santa Fe National Forest’s latest update Monday, down from 12% Sunday evening, when the fire was a little over 9,300 acres. The weekend progress marked the first significant increase in containment since the fire first ignited along with seven others amid a series of thunderstorms in the area earlier this month.

Operational maps from the California-based command team in charge of the fire show the southwest corner of the blaze is contained. Officials said Monday they would focus on building containment lines along the northwestern section of the fire perimeter near Cañon Navajo, as well as the rest of the blaze’s western edge.

Officials are warning that the sizable smoke plume the fire has emitted will settle into nearby valleys overnight, greatly diminishing air quality. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow forecast says winds are expected to push much of the smoke northwest of the fire, impacting Nambe Pueblo, Española and Chimayó.

The EPA warned that Española, in particular, will experience “very unhealthy” smoke quality Monday evening, before it improves to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” overnight.

Those in Santa Fe and Taos will also see unhealthy smoke levels overnight, until 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the EPA.

Officials with the EPA and the Santa Fe National Forest urged those seeing smoke to consider closing their windows Monday night and running an air filter. Drivers should consider using the recirculation setting in their vehicle air conditioners, as well.

The New Mexico Department of Health last week recommended members of the public near the fire to use the “5-3-1” visibility rule in assessing smoke risk.

Specifically, those whose visibility is limited to five miles due to smoke should limit their time outdoors if they are over age 65, pregnant or have a heart issue or respiratory illness.

People otherwise “more likely to be affected by smoke” should stay inside if visibility is less than three miles.

And everyone should stay inside if visibility is less than one mile due to smoke, the health department notice said, unless an evacuation notice is issued, health officials recommend.

More than 650 people are fighting the fire. Meanwhile, evacuation orders remain in effect for the Camino de Cañon area in Cundiyó. The rest of Cundiyó and Cerro Piñon have been placed on “set” status, meaning they should be prepared to flee if the Santa Fe County Fire Chief gives the order.

To help firefighters suppress the blaze, the portion of the Pecos Wilderness that the Española Ranger District manages is closed, including several forest roads, the Borrego Mesa Campground and more than a dozen trails. New Mexico State Road 503 is also closed between County Road 98 and State Road 76.