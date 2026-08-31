U.S. Agriculture Department lifts restrictions on New Mexico’s only screwworm zone

United States Agriculture Department officials announced Monday that New Mexico no longer needs to maintain a restricted “infested zone” in the southeast corner of the state aimed at preventing a New World screwworm outbreak.

State and federal officials demarcated the restricted zone, a circular area with a roughly 12-mile radius, on June 7 after state officials detected New Mexico’s first New World screwworm case in a pet dog.

The zone’s purpose was to stem a potential outbreak of the parasitic fly, whose maggots feed on live tissue. Officials have warned a screwworm outbreak could be particularly devastating for livestock, and required anyone within the zone wanting to move warm-blooded animals outside of it to first receive an inspection from the New Mexico Livestock Board.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service officials said New Mexico no longer requires the zone, which was removed Sunday, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Dudley Hoskins said in a statement Monday.

As justification, Hoskins noted that no additional infections have been detected in the state since the Lea County dog, and state officials have meanwhile worked closely with federal agencies and animal owners to prevent further infections.

“New Mexico’s animal health officials have been exceptional partners throughout our response to New World screwworm,” Hoskins said. “Their vigilance, expertise, and deep commitment to protecting livestock and wildlife exemplify the strong state–federal collaboration that makes our national safeguarding system work.”

Hoskins added that the “milestone” in New Mexico proves that government officials can curb the New World screwworm early detection, rapid response and coordination between agencies.

In addition to the lack of new cases, the state also met all of the requirements the USDA outlined in a playbook for states dealing with screwworm infections.

New Mexico State Veterinarian Samantha Holeck made the recommendation to the USDA that the zone be lifted, according to the USDA news release. In a presentation to state lawmakers earlier this month, she said the state’s restricted zone was ensuring infections did not spread.

But she also predicted the state would see additional screwworm infections and asked for lawmakers’ support in launching a program to train more livestock inspectors.

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