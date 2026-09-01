U.S. Camel Corps Commemoration returns to El Morro National Monument September 12-13, 2026

The camels are coming, the camels are coming…Join U.S. Camel Corps reenactor Doug Baum, his camels, and park staff at El Morro National Monument from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, 2026, for the U.S. Camel Corps Commemoration event.

Come discover the importance of camels in American History through reenactments and educational programs on this special September weekend. Camel expert Doug Baum and his live camels, hands-on activities and crafts for kids, and programs by park rangers. The monument is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with presentations and children's programming running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. As parking is limited, a free shuttle bus will provide service between the Old School Gallery overflow parking lot and the El Morro Visitor Center.

NPS

In 1857, one of the United States’ most unique expeditions traveled by the towering cliff face of El Morro. A camel expedition sponsored by the U.S. government passed through en route to California, leaving their unique mark in place and time. Mounted and packed to the fullest, U.S. Army camels proved their potential for western travel. Come discover the importance of camels in American History through reenactments and educational programs on this special September weekend. (Saturday, 9/12/26 and Sunday, 9/13/26)

For more information, please call the El Morro Visitor Center at (505) 783-4226 x 801 or visit us online at www.nps.gov/elmo or https://www.facebook.com/elmorro.nps.