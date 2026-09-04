KOB announces date for gubernatorial debate, and KANW will rebroadcast the debate

The debate between the two candidates for Governor of New Mexico will be broadcast

by KOB-TV on Thursday, October 8th at 6pm. Democrat Deb Haaland and Republican

Gregg Hull will face-off live in the KOB 4 Studio in Albuquerque.

KOB 4 has a proud tradition for more than 60 years of presenting debates for the

leadership of New Mexico, in the interests of educating and informing voters prior to

Election Day.

“Ensuring the public gets to see the candidates meeting on the issues critical to our

state is a fundamental way that broadcasters serve their communities,” said Michelle

Donaldson, Vice President and General Manager of KOB 4. “Through our state-wide

broadcast, voters will have this opportunity to see and hear the candidates as they

make their decision about who should lead New Mexico into the future.”

The broadcast will happen live on KOB Channel 4, as well as KOBF Channel 12 in

Farmington serving the Four Corners area, and KOBR Channel 8 in Roswell serving all

of Southeastern New Mexico.

KANW in partnership with KOB 4 and our long tradition of election coverage will rebroadcast the debate between the two candidates for Governor of New Mexico on Friday, October 9th at 6pm, and on Sunday, October 11th at noon.

and streaming at KANW.org.