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New Mexico remembers 9/11

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom,
Danielle Prokop, Source NM Leah Romero, Source NM
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:15 PM MDT
Harkening to a tradition started in 2003, Albuquerque firefighters on Sept. 11, 2026, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, donned full gear and climbed the 22-story Washington Federal Building five times to represent 110 floors — the height of the former World Trade Center’s towers. (Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
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(Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
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sourcenm.com
Harkening to a tradition started in 2003, Albuquerque firefighters on Sept. 11, 2026, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, donned full gear and climbed the 22-story Washington Federal Building five times to represent 110 floors — the height of the former World Trade Center’s towers. (Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

At 8:46 a.m. on the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorism attacks — the time marking the moment when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center’s north tower — dozens of New Mexico firefighters walked between rows of folded uniforms to summit the Washington Federal Building — the taller of the pair that defines Albuquerque’s skyline.

Harkening to the tradition started by Albuquerque Fire Department Lieutenant Charles Cogburn in 2003, firefighters donned full gear and climbed the 22-story building five times, to represent 110 floors — the height of the former World Trade Center’s towers. The climb honors the 343 firefighters and 78 other first responders that died following the building’s collapse.

Brannon Porch, a retired firefighter and U.S. Navy Veteran who marched in the honor guard, described the sinking feeling he had sitting in his truck on the westside, grabbing breakfast from the New York Bagels shop and describing rushing to the fire station and watching when the towers fell.

Firefighters pass out photos of the first responders who died at Ground Zero, pinning them to their jackets or securing them in their helmets.
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(Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
Firefighters pass out photos of the first responders who died at Ground Zero, pinning them to their jackets or securing them in their helmets.
JUSTIN
Workers inside the Washington Federal Building applaud members of New Mexico fire departments before their ascent.

ABQ Firefighters prepare ahead of the memorial stair climb to honor first responders who died in the wake of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in NYC.
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ABQ Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo greets supporters after the first leg of the stair climb on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
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Brannon Porch, a retired firefighter and U.S. Navy Veteran is a pipe major for the New Mexico Fire and Police Pipes and Drums which led the procession from Civic Plaza to the Washington Federal Building.
Firefighters in the Santa Fe Department conduct their stair climb ceremony on Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Harkening to a tradition started in 2003, Albuquerque firefighters on Sept. 11, 2026, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, donned full gear and climbed the 22-story Washington Federal Building five times to represent 110 floors — the height of the former World Trade Center’s towers. (Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
JUSTIN
(Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
/
sourcenm.com
Harkening to a tradition started in 2003, Albuquerque firefighters on Sept. 11, 2026, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, donned full gear and climbed the 22-story Washington Federal Building five times to represent 110 floors — the height of the former World Trade Center’s towers. (Photo by Danielle Prokop/Source NM)
Firefighters in Santa Fe Department conduct their stair climb ceremony in remembrance of the 343 firefighters that died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Firefighters in Santa Fe Department conduct their stair climb ceremony in remembrance of the 343 firefighters that died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
Santa Fe Firefighters pipes and drum march in front of City Hall for the Sept. 11, 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia speaks at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2026
Mayfield High School's air Force ROTC presenting the colors on September 11, 2026, the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US.

I had two realizations at that moment: all I thought was “Dear God,” and the second, was that we would go to war,” he said. “Twenty-five years later, I still have a lot of emotions about it, so this event pays homage not just to the firefighters but the civilians that lost their lives that day — and paying respect to them is one of the greatest honors of the job.”

Members of the Santa Fe Fire Department also gathered Friday morning, this time outside City Hall. In two groups, also starting at 8:46 a.m., they took turns climbing five wooden steps while wearing full gear and climbed until they reached a total of 2,200 steps.

“Our nation was forever changed by the acts of imaginable violence that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people,” Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia said during the remembrance ceremony. “Twenty-five years later, we continue to remember those who were lost, honor the families and survivors whose lives were forever changed and pay tribute to all those who answered the call to serve and protect.”

In Las Cruces, students at Mayfield High School gathered outside the school Friday morning , where members of the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC led the 25th anniversary remembrance Friday before class with a presentation of the flags. The Las Cruces Police Department joined the ceremony to present the colors to the students who raised the flags to half mast. Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Directors also joined the annual ceremony.

“While many of us here today were not alive to witness the tragedies that took place 25 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, we take this day every year to honor the 2,996 people who lost their lives that day,” a JROTC cadet said during the ceremony.
New Mexico News
Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom
Matthew Mondschein is a native Las Vegan and interned with Nevada Current. He served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and earned a B.A. in journalism at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He served as the Metro editor at the university's newspaper, The Scarlet & Gray Free Press. In his spare time he trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is a fan of hardcore punk and jazz music.
See stories by Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom
Danielle Prokop, Source NM
Danielle Prokop covers the environment and local government in Southern New Mexico for Source NM. Her coverage has delved into climate crisis on the Rio Grande, water litigation and health impacts from pollution. She is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

See stories by Danielle Prokop, Source NM
Leah Romero, Source NM
Leah Romero is a freelance writer based in southern New Mexico. She can be reached at www.LeahRRomero.com.
See stories by Leah Romero, Source NM