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New Mexico Tourism agency reports rise in international travel, bucking national trend

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
The New Mexico Department of Tourism on Sept. 16, 2026, announced a new report showing the state had a rise in international tourism in 2025, bucking national trends. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo/New Jersey Monitor)

(Photo by Dana DiFilippo/New Jersey Monitor)

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sourcenm.com
The New Mexico Department of Tourism on Sept. 16, 2026, announced a new report showing the state had a rise in international tourism in 2025, bucking national trends. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo/New Jersey Monitor)

The number of international travelers visiting New Mexico increased in 2025, deviating from the national trend, the New Mexico Tourism Department said in a news release Wednesday.

An estimated 760,000 international travelers visited the state last year, an approximate 1.1% increase over the prior year, according to a report published by travel research firm Tourism Economics. During the same time, international travelers visiting the United States dropped 5.5%, nationally, the report said.

“The country as a whole faced a number of challenges to tourism growth in 2025, but New Mexico was able to defy the national trend thanks to informed marketing strategy and dynamic partnerships,” Acting Tourism Secretary Lancing Adams said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of those challenges, Democrats on the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee argued in a May report, is the Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign imports. In a particular example reported by Stateline, tourism hubs that rely on visitors from one of Trump’s tariff targets — Canada — saw a decline of Canadian visitors and economic loss, which business owners interviewed attributed to tariffs and aggressive immigration policies. The United States Travel Association also notes that international travel has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, while “policy barriers and declining perceptions of the U.S. are creating new headwinds.”

In total, 42 million visitors to New Mexico brought in $8.8 billion in spending, according to the Tourism Economics report. This number increases to roughly $12 billion when revenues from supply chain and incomes spent by New Mexico tourist sector employees are included, the report noted. A total of $835 million was made by state and local taxes while tourist activity directly supported 72,810 jobs, the report said.

“We will continue to position New Mexico as a welcoming and worthy destination for leisure travel, which is what travelers across the globe are seeking in 2026,” Adams concluded in the statement.
New Mexico News
Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom
Matthew Mondschein is a native Las Vegan and interned with Nevada Current. He served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and earned a B.A. in journalism at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He served as the Metro editor at the university's newspaper, The Scarlet & Gray Free Press. In his spare time he trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is a fan of hardcore punk and jazz music.
See stories by Matthew Mondschein, States Newsroom