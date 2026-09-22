Most counties in New Mexico are expecting heavy rains and flooding:

Southern & Southeast NM (Highest Initial Risk): Counties like Eddy, Lea, Chaves, Otero, Doña Ana, Sierra, Luna, Grant, and Hidalgo are facing torrential downpours.

Central & Mountain Regions: Bernalillo (Albuquerque metro), Santa Fe, and Lincoln (including Ruidoso) are under significant threat, with emergency officials heavily monitoring recent burn scars for dangerous debris flows.

Northwest & West Central NM: McKinley, San Juan, and Cibola counties (including the Navajo Nation, which already experienced fatal flash flooding earlier in the month) continue to face high runoff risks.

Northeast & East Central NM: Quay, Guadalupe, De Baca, San Miguel, Harding, and Union counties will see the heavy rainfall risk train into their areas as the week progresses

Residents across the state are urged to avoid low-water crossings and remember Turn around, don't drown.

City, County and Towns resources for sandbags and emergency contact

Bernalillo County/Albuquerque:

The following list shows Albuquerque fire stations that offer sandbags:



AFR Station #7 - 5715 Central Ave NW

AFR Station #18 - 6100 Taylor Ranch Road NW

In Bernalillo County, every county fire station has a blue bin stocked with sand bags with nearby piles of sand.

Community members are welcome to help themselves at any time, but please bring your own shovel to fill the bags.

Catron County:

Contact the Catron County Office of Emergency Services / Fire Chief at (575) 533-6498 or the Catron County Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch at (575) 533-6222 for the most current local distribution site allocations during active flood or weather advisories.

Emergency & County Contacts



Office of Emergency Services / Emergency Manager: (575) 533-6498

Catron County Non-Emergency Dispatch: (575) 533-6222 (available 24 hours)

Chaves County:

Pre-filled sandbags will be available to the public at the following locations:



Berrendo Fire Station 2, 908 Wiggins Road

Berrendo Fire Station 3, 4603 Navajo Drive

Sierra Fire Station 1, 603 South Brown Road

Sierra Fire Station 2, 5108 South Lea Avenue

Midway Fire Station 2, 62 Honolulu Road

Midway Fire Station 1, 6477 Templeton Street

Chaves County Road Department, 1505 East Brasher Road

Fill-your-own stations (bring your own shovels/tools) are available:



Chaves County Flood Commission: 207 N. Brown Road

City of Roswell Streets Department: 320 E. Alameda St

Cibola County:

In Cibola County, emergency sandbags are coordinated through local municipal and tribal emergency departments depending on your exact location.

If you are near Grants, check with Grants Fire and Rescue (Station 1 located at 620 High Street) for local availability during active flood advisories.

Cibola County Emergency Management

For unincorporated county areas, contact the Cibola County Office of Emergency Management directly at (505) 285-2558 or (505) 287-9476 to confirm active distribution points or material availability.

If you are located in the Zuni region, tribal distribution for properties facing flood risks is coordinated via Fire Station 82 or the Tribal Roads Department. You can reach the Zuni Incident Command at (505) 782-7161 if supplies are needed.

Colfax County:

Free sandbags for Colfax County residents are available at the following official local distribution site in Raton:

Primary Sandbag Location



Raton Public Works Complex

Address: 30 Airport Road, Raton, NM 87740

Hours: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Requirements: Self-service site. You must bring your own shovel and load your own bags. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis while current inventory lasts.

Tips & Emergency Management Contacts



Filling Instructions: Fill your sandbags one-half to two-thirds full to allow the bag to mold tightly against other bags. Stack them staggered in a brick-like formation to properly divert water.

Colfax County Emergency Management: If you are in a rural or remote area of the county outside of Raton and need local assistance finding sandbags, you can contact the Emergency Management Coordinator, Thomas Vigil, at (575) 445-7050 or via cell at (575) 707-3579

Curry County:

In Curry County, New Mexico, official emergency sandbag distribution details for the September 2026 heavy rain and flood watches are coordinated through the Curry County Road Department Phone administration (575) 763-6016

Distribution Information



Facility Address: Curry County Road Department, 1395 State Road 209, Clovis

Free/at no cost when active weather advisories or flood warnings are issued for the area

What to Bring: Residents are typically advised to bring their own shovels to self-fill empty bags when supplies and loose sand are provided at county maintenance yards.De Baca County:

For residents in De Baca County, NM bracing for the heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding forecast for September 22–24, 2026, official localized distribution locations for pre-filled sandbags have not been widely publicized. However, because up to 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected around the Fort Sumner area, emergency response protocols are active

Local Government & Emergency Contacts



De Baca County Emergency Management / Dispatch: Call (575) 355-2405. The Emergency Management team manages local flood-mitigation resources and can direct you to the nearest active sand pile or local volunteer fire station currently distribution bags

De Baca County Cooperative Extension Service: Located at 905 North 1st Street, Fort Sumner, NM. Reachable at (575) 355-2381. They often serve as an information hub for rural and agricultural emergency resources during major storm events

Dona Ana County:

Free empty sandbags are available at the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management and any career-staffed county fire station during expected heavy rains Dona Ana County:

Pickup Details



Cost: Free (limit applies per household, usually up to 10 empty bags).

Supplies: Only empty bags are provided; residents must fill them themselves using clean sand or soil.

Locations: Check with your local Doña Ana County Fire and Rescue station or the Office of Emergency Management for current active distribution during weather alerts



Eddy County:

· City of Carlsbad Pubic Works 1702 W. Fox



Eddy County Public Works 410 E. Derrick Road

Artesia Public Works 2611 S. 13th

Guadalupe County:

Check with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office or local emergency management in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, as there is no active, county-wide public sandbag distribution site currently announced for Guadalupe County.

Local Guidance & Next Steps

Because official public distribution details for rural Guadalupe County can change rapidly during a weather watch, it is best to contact local authorities directly:

· Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office / Local Fire Departments: Call local non-emergency dispatch or check with city/county administration in Santa Rosa for immediate local stockpile availability.

· Hardware & Farm Supply Stores: If county yards do not have pre-made supplies, local hardware or building material suppliers in the Santa Rosa area typically carry empty burlap or polypropylene bags, and you can source loose sand locally.

Grant County:

You can obtain emergency sandbags for flood preparation through the Grant County Emergency Management Office

Distribution and Pickup Details

· Self-Fill Locations: Past regional flood distributions in the area have utilized public spots such as the Bataan Memorial Recreational Park located at 33 Fort Bayard Rd in nearby Santa Clara, NM, as well as designated county yards and municipal buildings.

· Cost: Free for residents in affected flood and burn-scar zones, though supplies may be limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

· What to Bring: You should plan to bring your own shovel and be prepared to self-fill the bags



Recommended Action

Because availability and active distribution points change rapidly depending on localized weather and flash-flood warnings, contact the Grant County Emergency Management Office directly at (575) 574-0065 (or reach out to the Grant County dispatch / local fire and road departments) to confirm the exact active staging bin nearest to your specific property



Harding County:

Harding County does not have a permanent, county-wide pre-filled sandbag distribution program active for the general public.

Local Assistance & Contact Info

If you need emergency sandbags or flood preparation assistance in Harding County, contact local county departments directly for guidance:

Harding County Emergency Management Located at 17 Division Rd, Mosquero, NM 87733. Phone: (575) 673-2313Hidalgo County:

Emergency Management Office located at 305 Pyramid St. in Lordsburg, or call them directly at 575-542-8827.

Local Assistance & Distribution

Glen Acres Area: If you are located in the Glen Acres community dealing with recent localized flooding, emergency sandbags have been provisioned locally at the main stop sign, coordinated via the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and Lordsburg local departments

City / County Verification: Because supplies and active self-serve stations change rapidly depending on immediate weather threats, call the Hidalgo County Emergency Management office or the Lordsburg Police Department non-emergency line to confirm if active filling stations or pre-filled stock are currently open at county maintenance yards.

Lea County:

Contact the Lea County Office of Emergency Management at 3411 N. West County Road, Hobbs, NM or call them directly at 575-391-2983 to confirm active local sandbag distribution sites if severe weather threatens your specific property

Emergency Contacts & Preparation



Office Location: 3411 N. West County Road, Hobbs, NM 88240

Phone Number: 575-391-2983

Local Municipalities: If you reside inside city limits (such as Hobbs or Lovington), check in with your local city hall or public works department for localized municipal yard or street department distributions during active flood watchesLincoln County/Ruidoso:

Wingfield Sandbag POD 311 Center Street

Monday–Friday | 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

311 Center Street Monday–Friday | 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Convention Center Sandbag POD111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Monday–Friday | 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

County Office of Emergency Services



Location: Across the street from 111 Copper Ridge Rd, Capitan

Across the street from Details: Free sandbags are available here, but you should bring your own shovel

Free sandbags are available here, but you should bring your own shovel

· Operational Updates

Distribution locations, hours, and availability may change based on weather conditions, demand, and operational needs. Check this page regularly for the latest information.

Self-fill sandbags are available during monsoon season to help residents reduce the risk of flooding impacts to homes and property.

Sand, bags, and filling equipment are provided at each location. Residents are responsible for filling and transporting their own sandbags.



Sandbag Guidelines

Residents are responsible for filling their own sandbags.

Sand is provided through a partnership between the State of New Mexico, DHSEM, and NMDOT.

A SandBagger machine is available at each distribution site to assist with filling.

Residents who need assistance may be eligible for support through Community Organizations Active in Disaster on a case-by-case basis.

Maximum limit of 30 sandbags per household.

Please fill sandbags approximately half full.

Available while supplies last. Emergency Information — Village of Ruidoso Municipal GovernmentLos Alamos County:

Los Alamos County, New Mexico, official county-provided emergency sandbags are historically stationed for residents at the Pajarito Cliffs Site (101 Camino Entrada) just inside the gate near the Sand Barn.

If you are facing an active emergency or immediate property flooding, call 911 so dispatchers can route the Los Alamos Fire Department to assist. For non-emergency inquiries regarding current local stock, county public works or utility operations can be reached through the Los Alamos County Portal or by calling the Customer Care / Public Works line at (505) 662-8113Luna County:

Luna County's sandbag information from July listed a limit of 10 filled sandbags per person and the following locations:



Luna County Road Department — 2500 J St., Deming

Columbus Fire Department — 214 Broadway, Columbus

McKinley County:



Gallup Fire Department Station #1: Fire personnel and local law enforcement have been actively filling and distributing sandbags here to keep up with high demand.

Regional / Chapter Locations: For outlying areas like Mexican Springs, check local chapter houses (such as the Mexican Springs Chapter House) which coordinate self-serve filling stations when roadways and areas are actively impacted by flooding

Mora County:

In Mora County, New Mexico, you can obtain sandbags through the Mora County Solid Waste Department located on State Road 434 (phone: 575-387-5513).

Where to Get Sandbags



Location: Mora County Solid Waste Dept, State Road 434, Mora, NM.

Contact Number: 575-387-5513.

Hours: Monday through Friday during standard operating hours.

Additional Emergency Info: For active flooding emergency assistance or updates regarding local distribution sites during heavy weather events, contact the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) or call the state emergency helpline at 1-800-432-2080.Otero County:

If you are in the Otero County area and near tribal lands affected by active flood watches, free emergency sandbags have been set up at the Mescalero Apache Tribe staging area

Emergency Sandbag Staging Area



Location: Mescalero Empowerment Building, Mescalero, NM

Hours: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM (or while supplies last)

Cost: Free of charge

Additional Local Resources



If you are located further north near the Ruidoso/Lincoln County line impacted by burn scar flash floods, check updates from the Village of Ruidoso or call local emergency management.



For general county assistance or specific queries in Otero County, contact the Otero County Administration Office in Alamogordo 575-437-7427

Quay County:

Official designated public distribution sites for free or emergency sandbags have not been publicly announced or activated by Quay County Emergency Management for routine pickup in Quay County.

What You Should Do

Contact Local Dispatch / Emergency Office: Call the Quay County Emergency Management office directly at (575) 461-8535 or check local alerts via the Tucumcari Quay Regional Emergency Communications Center to see if an ad-hoc county or city yard has opened for emergency weather events.

Alternative Options: If county supplies are unavailable, local hardware, building, or farm supply stores in Tucumcari or surrounding areas may carry empty sandbags and general utility sand for purchase.

Roosevelt County:

Roosevelt County and city officials in Portales have not established a dedicated, active free sandbag distribution site for the late September 2026 weather system, but residents can contact local offices or check local hardware and gravel suppliers for materials

Local Contacts for Guidance



If you need immediate assistance or information regarding local flood preparations and potential material availability, reach out to county and emergency administration:

Roosevelt County Road Department: Call (575) 356-5942 (Address: 1500 N. Boston, Portales, NM 88130).

Roosevelt County Administration Office: Call (575) 356-5307

Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management: Check their official Portales/Roosevelt County OEM Facebook Page for real-time community safety notices

Rio Arriba County:

In Rio Arriba County, empty sandbags are available through the Rio Arriba County Office of Emergency Management.

Distribution Details



Cost: Free for the bags themselves.

Sand: Not provided by the county; residents must source their own fill sand or dirt.

Contact/Pickup: You can coordinate pickup directly through the county's emergency management or local fire/road departments depending on active weather responses

Sandoval County/Rio Rancho:



Sandbags are available for Rio Rancho residents at all City fire stations.

Empty sandbags may be picked up daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and are limited to 10 bags per household. Please note: only bags are provided; sand is not included.

Sandbags are located in the outdoor storage benches near the front entrance of each fire station and may be picked up without entering the station.

Available while supplies last.

San Juan County:



Pickup Locations

Station 11: 4105 US Highway 64, Kirtland Station 42: 679 NM 170, La Plata Station 62: 433 County Road 5500, Lee Acres Supplies: Both sand and empty bags are provided on-site. What to bring: You must bring your own shovel to fill the bags. Usage: Please take and fill only what you need so supplies remain available for other community members

Important Details Supplies: Both sand and empty bags are provided on-site. What to bring: You must bring your own shovel to fill the bags. Usage: Please take and fill only what you need so supplies remain available for other community members



San Miguel County:

Sandbags in San Miguel County, New Mexico, are available for pickup at the San Miguel County Public Works facility located at 10 Airport Road, Las Vegas, NM 87701.

Additional Distribution Locations



San Miguel County Public Works: 10 Airport Road, Las Vegas, NM 87701 [1]

Local volunteer fire departments in the county (such as Cabo Lucero, Sapello-Rociada, La Placita, and San Geronimo) have historically served as distribution points during high-risk flood periods. It is recommended to call local emergency management or check the San Miguel County Official Website to confirm current stock levels and self-fill requirements before you go.

Santa Fe County:

Santa Fe County residents can fill sandbags at four Santa Fe County Fire Stations beginning at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 22.



Pojoaque Station 50 - 17919 U.S. 84/285

La Puebla Station 52 - 31 Fire House Road

La Cienega Station 60 - 37 Rancho Viejo Blvd.

Agua Fria Station 61 - 58 Caja Del Oro Grant Road

Sierra County:



Arrey Meal Site - 13985 Highway 187 - Loose Sand

Baquera's Grocery - 13718 Highway 187 - Sandbags

Sierra County Fairgrounds - 2953 S. Broadway St. - Loose Sand & Sandbags

Sierra County Administration - 1712 N. Date St., Suite D - Sandbags

Bartoo Sand and Gravel - 654 NM 181 - Loose Sand & Sandbags

Contact Sierra County Emergency Services with any questions: 575-894-6215.

Socorro County:

New Mexico, emergency sandbags are provided by county emergency services at designated local distribution sites during heavy rain and flood alerts

Emergency Distribution Sites

Socorro County Fire Station 1: Fisher Ave., Socorro

Socorro County Detention Center: 1305 Enterprise Rd., Socorro

Taos County:

Taos County does not have a general, county-wide pre-filled sandbag distribution site currently open for the public, so you should contact the Taos County Office of Emergency Management directly at 575-737-6459 (or the Taos County Public Works Department at 575-737-6470) for active emergency supplies or localized distribution points.

Emergency Contacts & Resources



OEM Director (Bobby Lucero): 575-737-6459

Taos County Public Works: 575-737-6470 (Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Emergency Alerts: Sign up for real-time local updates and weather notifications via the Taos County Emergency Services Portal

Torrance County:

In Torrance County, New Mexico, there is no active county-wide distribution of free pre-filled sandbags or centralized county depots announced for September 2026, though recent heavy rains and flash flood advisories have impacted the area.

Where to Inquire and Obtain Sandbags



Torrance County Emergency Management: You can contact the Torrance County Emergency Management office directly via their administrative channels or visit the lobby at the Torrance County Administration Building (205 S. Ninth Street, Estancia, NM) to check if local emergency supplies or designated fill stations have been opened for your specific locality.

Union County:

There is no active, county-wide emergency distribution of pre-filled or free emergency sandbags announced by Union County, NM, for September 2026.

Local Options & Contact



If you need sandbags for local flood mitigation or property protection in Union County (such as the Clayton area), your best approach is to check directly with local municipal or county resources:

Union County Road Department: You can contact the road superintendent's office at 575-374-9590 (Mailing address: P.O. Box 430, Clayton, NM 88415) to ask if loose sand or empty bags are accessible at the county yard.

Local Hardware / Building Supply Stores: For immediate needs, local commercial gravel, hardware, or farm supply stores in and around Clayton are your most reliable source to purchase empty or filled sandbags and loose sand.

Valencia County:

