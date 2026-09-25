New Mexico education officials propose new $5.9B budget with 2.9% increase

The New Mexico Public Education Department on Thursday laid out spending plans for a proposed $5.9 billion budget for the Fiscal Year 2028 budget, a 2.9% increase over FY27.

In a joint presentation to the interim Legislative Finance and Education Study committees, PED officials detailed budget priorities, which include building on improvements with literacy rates and chronic absenteeism, and continuing to work to address lower-performing schools.

Specifically, the proposed budget includes $15.5 million for literacy and reading support; $16.6 million for literacy coaches; and $29 million for reading and mathematics intervention, among other items.

In a statement issued Thursday, PED Secretary Mariana Padilla said the proposed budget “will help schools build” on the gains that have been made, while also addressing critical needs in mathematics, student engagement and educator recruitment. “These investments focus resources where they can make the greatest difference for students and give educators the support they need to succeed,” she said.

Another priority for PED in the proposed budget was student attendance and engagement — $35 million for career technical education; $10 million for summer internships; $60 million over three years for afterschool programs.

Padilla said that the department received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education that it plans to use for “career connected” education in middle schools throughout the state. She also highlighted summer programs served with the funding.

“Students build their job skills, their life skills, and are able to really develop some strong mentorship opportunities,” Padilla said.

PED requested, in the wake of the landmark Yazzie/Martinez case, $30 million for Indian education, $1.7 million for bilingual multicultural education, $1.5 million for Hispanic Education and $500,000 for Black Education.

Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) acknowledged the funding priority, reminding the Legislature that before 2019, the Indian Education budget was $2 million. Student groups identified in the case saw the largest literacy and mathematics proficiency gains in grades three to eight from 2022 to 2026, according to PED statistics.

“We are not fighting over crumbs anymore,” Lente said. “We are seeing the capacity being built at a number of our pueblos, nations, and tribes — and seeing real results at this point.”