New Mexico Election 2026: State Senate District 33

The race for Senate District 33 is the only New Mexico Senate election in 2026. It’s a special election that resulted from state Sen. Nicholas Paul’s resignation due to health reasons last fall.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Rex Wilson, a Republican from Ancho, to serve out the remainder of Paul’s term earlier this year.

Wilson, a former healthcare administrator and longtime rancher, is running against Democrat William Neil Griffin, an attorney in Ruidoso.

Griffin did not respond to multiple interview requests from Source NM.

The district covers portions of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties.

Sen. Rex Wilson (R-Ancho)

VIGIL PHOTOGRAPHY

(Photo courtesy NM Legislature)

/ sourcenm.com Incumbent state Sen. Rex Wilson (R-Ancho).

Incumbent Sen. Rex Wilson (R-Ancho) described himself in an interview with Source NM as a “conservative, but also a realist” when he prepared to join fellow lawmakers at the Roundhouse before the 30-day session earlier this year.

“I don’t come with a loaded agenda,” he said in January before the session. “More than anything is, just get acquainted and build the right relationships in this session and make a difference.”

Wilson was the Southern region healthcare administrator at Presbyterian Medical Service until 2024 and touts 18 years of healthcare experience, according to a cover letter he presented to county commissions. He is also a multigenerational rancher in Lincoln County who was the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association Cattleman of the Year in 2017.

He also founded Camp Sierra Blanca at Fort Stanton, a “nationally recognized alternative education model” that he said gives troubled young people a “second chance through non-traditional pathways.”

What is the most significant issue facing your district?

There’s not just one. In Ruidoso, specifically, we continue the rebuilding from the floods and the fires.

And then, of course, overall, the tax structure. I think with the surplus that we’re going to have, I think we need to evaluate some tax breaks for the citizens, and not just figure out how to spend that money, but how to get it back to the citizens.

What is your top legislative priority for the 2027 session?

I think it’s along those same lines. I’ll just call that tax reform.

We really need significant reform and change in the CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department). We just can no longer tolerate the activities that’s been in that department for quite some time. So that’s another priority.

What is your strongest skill that makes you the best candidate for the race?

I’ve got the experience of having been through one session after having been appointed. I’ve been very diligent in my participation in the interim committees, so that puts me in a position to to build those relationships with other legislators and Legislative Council Service and staff, and just get a good feel for the lay of the land.