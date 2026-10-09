KOB 4 hosted a gubernatorial debate night with only one candidate in the studio after Democratic nominee Deb Haaland did not appear.

Republican candidate Gregg Hull appeared and two podiums remained in place in case Haaland changed her schedule. The planned debate became a conversation with one candidate instead.

“Both candidates agreed to debate on KOB before a date was set. That commitment means something to us and to our viewers. KOB offered to make airtime available on any date the campaigns could agree upon. When they could not agree, we chose a date neither campaign had said was unworkable. Debates are vital to our democracy,” said KOB 4 News Director Matt Grubs.

We offered airtime on any date both campaigns could accept. But, we chose a date after the campaigns could not reach agreement and after neither side had said that date would not work.

KOB 4 did not use time limits for most of the discussion but would keep the conversation moving. The original 90-second limit would still apply for his opening statement.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

https://www.kob.com/new-mexico/decision-2026-conversation-with-gubernatorial-nominee-gregg-hull/