Haaland cites prior commitments for missing KOB 4 debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Democratic candidate for governor Deb Haaland said Thursday she spent the day meeting with farmers, ranchers and members of the agriculture industry in southern New Mexico rather than attending the KOB 4 gubernatorial debate.

Haaland chose not to attend the KOB 4 debate that she committed to on July 20.

“I’m keeping my word to the New Mexicans I made a commitment to months ago,” Haaland said in a statement.

Republican Gregg Hull appeared during KOB 4’s 6 p.m. newscast and answered questions from KOB 4 anchors Tessa Mentus and Zach Rael.

The Haaland campaign did not provide additional details about the commitments referenced in her statement and did not release a public schedule for Oct. 8.

KOB 4 independently confirmed two appearances by Haaland in southern New Mexico on Thursday: interviews with the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau and public television station KRWG-TV in Las Cruces.

KRWG had originally partnered with KOB 4 to broadcast a two-candidate event statewide. The station scheduled the interview after Haaland announced she would not participate in the KOB 4 debate.