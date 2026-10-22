New Mexico AG sues Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer, accountant in federal court

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal attorney and accountant in federal court, alleging that the two helped to facilitate and conceal his sex trafficking operation.

The lawsuit against Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, the attorney and accountant who serve as executors of Epstein’s estate, alleges that they knowingly participated in Epstein’s crimes by holding leadership roles in Epstein’s ventures, managing his financial accounts and authorizing transactions connecting to his trafficking operation.

It also alleges that Indyke and Kahn, as executors of Epstein’s estate, are eligible to receive payments from it.

“It is unconscionable in my mind that people who actively participated in the efforts of that trafficking enterprise should in any way benefit from what is left of his estate,” Torrez said. “None of this could be done by just one man. This was something that was facilitated, that was made possible, by handlers, by lawyers, by accountants, by others who have yet to face real consequence.”

Torrez announced the lawsuit at a Wednesday news conference alongside Anouska De Georgiou and Julia Molchanova, two survivors of Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse.

De Georgiou said that the abuse she survived “did not happen in isolation.”

“It could not have continued as long as it did without people facilitating it, looking the other way or choosing to do nothing to stop it,” she said. “Accountability cannot end with Epstein and Maxwell. It must extend to those who knowingly made their abuse possible, especially those who stand to profit from it.”

The NMDOJ lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, seeks a trial by jury and asks the court to halt any payments from Epstein’s estate to Indyke and Kahn while the case plays out; find that Indyke and Kahn engaged in racketeering and trafficking activity; require Indyke and Kahn to divest of any Epstein-related interests; and award monetary damages to survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Source NM reached out to both Indyke and Kahn by email for comment and will update this story as warranted.

Molchanova said that Epstein’s death in 2019 did not bring closure or justice to survivors like her.

“What happened to me changed my life and even today, I’m still living these consequences,” she said. “Epstein’s death did not make those consequences disappear.”

Torrez in February announced that he was reopening a criminal investigation into Epstein and his former New Mexico property, Zorro Ranch. NMDOJ officials subsequently searched the property in March.

He has prioritized the issue this year, backing Congressional efforts to force the release of unredacted Epstein files and suing the U.S. Department of Justice over its refusal to turn the documents over.

At the same time, the state House of Representatives during this year’s session established an investigatory subcommittee, known as a truth commission, dedicated to investigating Epstein’s time in New Mexico and to sharing survivors’ testimony. Infighting has at times broken out among the bipartisan commission’s four members, one of whom recently resigned.

At Torrez’s Wednesday news conference announcing the litigation against Epstein’s associates, NMDOJ staffers distributed a printed statement in support of the lawsuit, signed by six people who identified themselves as survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Citing the ongoing criminal investigation, Torrez declined to specify whether these people survived Epstein’s abuse in New Mexico, New York or elsewhere.

“Those who argue that he could not have acted alone are right,” the letter says. “His operation depended on the appearance of legitimacy and access to money carefully structured to avoid exposing his crimes. This lawsuit is aimed at the two men most responsible for that appearance and structure.”