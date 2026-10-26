Ambulance Traffic Diverted, Clinical Appointments Cancelled and Classes Cancelled Due to Cybersecurity Issue at UNM HSC

The University of New Mexico Health System is experiencing a cybersecurity issue at this time. UNM Health officials are actively working to resolve this issue. Currently, all ambulance traffic is being diverted to other hospitals and all appointments at all clinics today have been cancelled. UNM Health patients should not show up to UNM Health facilities on October 26. Emergencies should be handled by 911 and non-emergencies should be delayed until further notice.

The cybersecurity threat is affecting the entire University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. At this time, all non-essential personnel and all students enrolled at the School of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, and College of Population Health should leave campus for the remainder of Monday, October 26. This does not apply to clinical employees or those identified as essential.