An Evening with David Sedaris

SANTA FE, NM - David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One

Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be

appearing for one night only at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on May 5 and May 6 at 7:30, following the release of his newest book, The Land And Its People.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

Books will be available for sale at the event.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent

humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his

autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.