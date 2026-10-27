New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham approves $8.25M for flooding, seeks additional federal assistance

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced late Monday that she had approved $8.25 million in emergency funding for counties and pueblos recovering from severe floods and weather events.

The governor’s office also noted the state intends to push the federal government for far more financial assistance than it has currently promised to the state as residents dig out from a disaster Lujan Grisham estimated this week will cost up to $300 million.

President Donald Trump earlier Monday approved a federal disaster declaration due to the recent flooding that damaged thousands of homes in many northern New Mexico counties, as well as pueblos and the Navajo Nation.

The declaration means the state can receive various forms of assistance from different federal agencies, including debris removal from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, flood monitoring from the U.S. Geological Survey and drinking water testing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

But the declaration does not include assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the governor’s office and members of the state’s congressional declaration specifically requested.

The declaration does not include funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses local and tribal governments for up to 75% of costs they incur for debris cleanup and emergency protection.

In a statement Monday evening, Lujan Grisham said she will continue to push for federal assistance beyond what Trump has agreed to provide so far.

“New Mexico is facing its second major flood in a month, and our counties and Tribal nations have spent everything they have keeping people safe. They shouldn’t have to carry those costs alone,” she said. “I will keep pressing the federal government to do its part and get them the help they need.”

FEMA has agreed to provide assistance with mass shelters as needed, according to the governor’s office. FEMA officials did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment Tuesday on why the state will not receive Public Assistance funds.

The federal declaration applies to San Juan, Rio Arriba, Cibola and Sandoval counties, as well as the San Ildefonso Pueblo, Zia Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo.

But Lujan Grisham’s office has noted that storms and flooding have caused additional damage, namely in Santa Fe County — which experienced a rare tornado over the weekend — and Socorro County, where flooding has prompted evacuations and caused the death of a woman in the Rio Puerco, according to local officials.

Officials with the governor’s office said Monday they are preparing an additional disaster declaration request to the federal government that would include both counties, as well as reiterate the state’s case that local and tribal governments should receive reimbursement for debris cleanup and emergency response.

While that federal request remains pending, the City of Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia on Monday issued an emergency proclamation that requests the governor also declare a state of emergency for the City of Santa Fe and make state resources available.

Michael Coleman, Lujan Grisham’s communications director, did not immediately respond to Source NM’s request for comment Tuesday about whether it had approved any state funding for Santa Fe.

The governor’s office in late September approved $3.75 million in state funds to help with flooding across the state. It was not immediately clear Tuesday how the additional $8.25 million the governor approved will be apportioned among the communities dealing with the floods and other severe weather.

