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APS cancels classes at East Mountain Schools after power issues

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By APS Communications Department ,
APS Communications Department
Published November 2, 2026 at 10:24 AM MST

School is canceled for all students attending East Mountain Schools on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 due to a power outage in the area.

Students who attend APS East Mountain Schools in asynchronous learning:

  • A. Montoya Elementary School
  • San Antonito Elementary School
  • Roosevelt Middle School
  • Manzano High School – students living in the East Mountains

Additional Activity and Class Cancellations:
New Mexico News
APS Communications Department
See stories by APS Communications Department
APS Communications Department
See stories by APS Communications Department