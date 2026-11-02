APS cancels classes at East Mountain Schools after power issues
School is canceled for all students attending East Mountain Schools on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 due to a power outage in the area.
Students who attend APS East Mountain Schools in asynchronous learning:
- A. Montoya Elementary School
- San Antonito Elementary School
- Roosevelt Middle School
- Manzano High School – students living in the East Mountains
Additional Activity and Class Cancellations:
- Special Education Preschool Classes and Therapies
- Career Enrichment CenterExternal link – Classes canceled ONLY for Manzano students. All other CEC students must attend.