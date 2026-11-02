Evacuations ordered for Four Corners region; parts of southwest Colorado could experience historic flooding

Parts of northern New Mexico and southwest Colorado are experiencing heavy flooding; some of it could be “catastrophic.”

In the Four Corners region, on Sunday afternoon, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation alerts for anyone within a half-mile of the Animas, La Plata, and San Juan rivers.

“San Juan River expected to rise overnight,” the office said in a social media post. “If you are half a mile from the river, get to higher ground.”