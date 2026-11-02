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Evacuations ordered for Four Corners region; parts of southwest Colorado could experience historic flooding

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Gregory R.C. Hasman, ABQ Journal Staff Writer
Published November 2, 2026 at 10:59 AM MST
San Juan County Office of Emergency Management
San Juan County Office of Emergency Management
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Fb Page San Juan County Office of Emergency Management
San Juan County Office of Emergency Management

Parts of northern New Mexico and southwest Colorado are experiencing heavy flooding; some of it could be “catastrophic.”

In the Four Corners region, on Sunday afternoon, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation alerts for anyone within a half-mile of the Animas, La Plata, and San Juan rivers.

“San Juan River expected to rise overnight,” the office said in a social media post. “If you are half a mile from the river, get to higher ground.”

For more information on this story, visit the Albuquerque Journal website.
New Mexico News
Gregory R.C. Hasman, ABQ Journal Staff Writer
Gregory R.C. Hasman is a general assignment reporter and the Road Warrior. He can be reached at ghasman@abqjournal.com
See stories by Gregory R.C. Hasman, ABQ Journal Staff Writer