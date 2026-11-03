Close to 43% registered voters have cast ballots in New Mexico as of 2 p.m.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s office has been updating voter turnout throughout the day. As of 2 p.m., 598,728 registered voters had cast ballots, or just under 43% of the state’s more than 1.4 million voters. That’s an approximate 38% increase in turnout since early voted ended on Saturday. In 2022, New Mexico had a 52.3% voter turnout in the November midterm.

Nearly half of the voter casting ballots so far on Tuesday are registered Democrats.

Several of Source NM’s reporters saw long lines at the polls this morning, including on the campus of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, where Leah Romero reported more than 60 people in line at Corbett Center Student Union on the main campus this morning.

Source senior reporter Joshua Bowling said the line to vote at the Sandoval County Administration Building wound around the lobby and stretched to the entrance during the noon lunch hour.