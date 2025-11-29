Northwestern settles with Trump administration in $75M deal to regain federal funding

Northwestern University has agreed to a $75 million payout to the Trump administration to settle a discrimination investigation into the school and to restore federal funding that had been frozen throughout the inquest, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

"Today's settlement marks another victory in the Trump Administration's fight to ensure that American educational institutions protect Jewish students and put merit first," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

"Institutions that accept federal funds are obligated to follow civil rights law — we are grateful to Northwestern for negotiating this historic deal."

Northwestern is one of several schools ensnared in President Trump's campaign against university policies he has decried as "woke."

Specifically, the Illinois private school was one of 60 colleges the Education Department accused of shirking their obligations to "protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities" amid heated university protests against the war in Gaza.

In April, the White House announced it was withholding some $790 million in federal funds from Northwestern while the government investigated the claims. University interim President Henry Bienen said in a statement to university personnel that "the payment is not an admission of guilt," according to the school newspaper The Daily Northwestern.

Earlier this month, Cornell reached a deal requiring the university to pay $60 million to unfreeze $250 million withheld by the Trump administration over alleged civil rights violations. The private Ivy League university said the settlement did not come "at the cost of compromising our values or independence."

Per the agreement, Northwestern will pay out the $75 million over time through 2028 and "shall maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities, as well as implement mandatory antisemitism training for all students, faculty, and staff," according to the DOJ.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the settlement "a huge win" for higher education.

"The deal cements policy changes that 'will protect students and other members of the campus from harassment and discrimination,' and it recommits the school to merit-based hiring and admissions," she said in a statement.

"The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern, and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities," she added.

An explainer posted to the university's website said that the school decided to negotiate an agreement rather than take a chance in court, calling the cost of a legal fight "too high and the risks too grave."

Northwestern's Bienen said in a video statement that the school would retain its academic freedom and autonomy from the federal government.

"There were several red lines that I, the board of Trustees and university leadership refused to cross. I would not have signed anything that would have given the federal government any say in who we hire, what they teach, who we admit or what they study," Bienen said.

"Put simply, Northwestern runs Northwestern."

Copyright 2025 NPR