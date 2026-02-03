Paris prosecutors raid X offices as part of investigation into child abuse images

PARIS — French prosecutors raided the offices of social media platform X on Tuesday as part of a preliminary investigation into allegations including spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes. They have also summoned billionaire owner Elon Musk for questioning.

X and Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI also face intensifying scrutiny from Britain's data privacy regulator, which opened formal investigations into how they handled personal data when they developed and deployed Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

Grok, which was built by xAI and is available through X, sparked global outrage last month after it pumped out a torrent of sexualized nonconsensual deepfake images in response to requests from X users.

The French investigation was opened in January last year by the prosecutors' cybercrime unit, the Paris prosecutors' office said in a statement. It's looking into alleged "complicity" in possessing and spreading pornographic images of minors, sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group, among other charges.

Prosecutors asked Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino to attend "voluntary interviews" on April 20. Employees of X have also been summoned that same week to be heard as witnesses, the statement said. Yaccarino was CEO from May 2023 until July 2025.

A spokesperson for X did not respond to multiple requests for comment. X's lawyer in France, Kami Haeri, told The Associated Press: ″We are not making any comment at this stage."

In a message posted on X, the Paris prosecutors' office announced the ongoing searches at the company's offices in France and said it was leaving the platform while calling on followers to join it on other social media.

"At this stage, the conduct of the investigation is based on a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on the national territory," the prosecutors' statement said.

European Union police agency Europol "is supporting the French authorities in this," Europol spokesperson Jan Op Gen Oorth told the AP, without elaborating.

French authorities opened their investigation after reports from a French lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms on X likely distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system.

It expanded after Grok generated posts that allegedly denied the Holocaust, a crime in France, and spread sexually explicit deepfakes, the statement said.

Grok wrote in a widely shared post in French that gas chambers at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp were designed for "disinfection with Zyklon B against typhus" rather than for mass murder — language long associated with Holocaust denial.

In later posts on X, the chatbot reversed itself and acknowledged that its earlier reply was wrong, saying it had been deleted and pointed to historical evidence that Zyklon B was used to kill more than 1 million people in Auschwitz gas chambers.

The chatbot also appeared to praise Adolf Hitler last year, in comments that X took down after complaints.

In Britain, the Information Commissioner's Office said it's looking into whether X and xAI followed the law when processing personal data and whether Grok had any measures in place to prevent its use to generate "harmful manipulated images."

"The reports about Grok raise deeply troubling questions about how people's personal data has been used to generate intimate or sexualised images without their knowledge or consent, and whether the necessary safeguards were put in place to prevent this," said William Malcolm, an executive director at the watchdog.

He didn't specify what the penalty would be if the probe found the companies didn't comply with data protection laws.

A separate investigation into Grok launched last month by the U.K. media regulator, Ofcom, is ongoing.

Ofcom said Tuesday it's still gathering evidence and warned the probe could take months.

X has also been under pressure from the EU. The 27-nation bloc's executive arm opened an investigation last month after Grok spewed nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images on the platform.

Brussels has already hit X with a 120-million euro (then-$140 million) fine for shortcomings under the bloc's sweeping digital regulations, including blue checkmarks that broke the rules on "deceptive design practices" that risked exposing users to scams and manipulation.

On Monday, Musk 's space exploration and rocket business, SpaceX, announced that it acquired xAI in a deal that will also combine Grok, X and his satellite communication company Starlink.

