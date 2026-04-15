Trump administration moves to erase Jan. 6 riot convictions for seditious conspiracy

In the latest move to rewrite the history of the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice has filed papers seeking to vacate the seditious conspiracy convictions against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers extremist groups, who previously received commutations rather than full pardons from President Trump.

About a dozen defendants who received lengthy sentences for their roles in planning and executing the riot were released from prison once Trump returned to office, though the felony convictions remained on their records. If approved by the federal courts, the move would wipe out those convictions and among other things, restore the defendants' right to own guns.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration described the decision in court filings as "in the interests of justice."

Members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys celebrated.

"I am beyond thrilled right now," wrote Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, who was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison, on the social media site X.

Ed Martin, who has held multiple roles in the Trump Justice Department and currently serves as the U.S Pardon Attorney, cast the move as a triumph and called for further action.

"Hearing from J6rs and families tonight. They feel respected even loved. Proud," Martin wrote on X. "But there is more for you to do. Keep grinding. You were directly wronged by Biden prosecutors and you deserve more."

Martin has previously called for former Jan. 6 defendants to receive financial restitution.

The decision illustrates both the dramatic extent of changes at the Department of Justice in Trump's second term as well as the stunning reversal of fortunes for the Jan. 6 defendants convicted of some of the most serious crimes that day.

During the Biden administration, the indictments and subsequent convictions on the rarely used seditious conspiracy charge underscored how law enforcement viewed the Jan. 6 attack: as a historic threat to democracy, and the defendants as key orchestrators. Judges and juries largely agreed.

At the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, prosecutors had played a recording discussing additional violence after Jan. 6. "We should have brought rifles," Rhodes said. "We could have fixed it right then and there. I'd hang f***in' Pelosi from the lamppost."

When federal judge Amit Mehta sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in prison, he described him as "an ongoing threat and peril to this country...and to the very fabric of our democracy."

Now, under the Trump administration, leaders of the Justice Department say they take orders directly from the president, who has called Jan. 6 a "day of love," described the rioters as "great people," and denied — falsely — that his supporters assaulted police.

"I pardoned people that were assaulted themselves. They were assaulted by our government," Trump told reporters last year. "They didn't assault. They were assaulted."

Todd Blanche, the acting Attorney General, recently touted the mass pardons of Jan. 6 defendants as one of the administration's greatest achievements.

Greg Rosen, who led the "Capitol Siege" unit that prosecuted more than 1,500 Jan. 6-related cases, castigated the Trump administration for its latest move to vacate the conviction of Rhodes and several others.

"This is a sad and selfish reminder that constitutional due process — jury verdicts, judicial findings, years of hard-fought litigation, and mountains of evidence — doesn't appear to matter once again," said Rosen, who is now with the law firm Rogers Joseph O'Donnell. "This isn't about fairness or justice. It's about overriding the considered will and judgments of judges and juries and rewarding individuals solely because of their political alignments with an administration."

An estimated 140 police officers were injured in the Jan. 6 attack, including many who testified to lifelong physical and mental trauma from what they endured.

Meanwhile, since receiving presidential pardons, dozens of former riot defendants have since been charged with or convicted of additional crimes. On the same day the Justice Department moved to vacate the seditious conspiracy cases, it also filed documents in the ongoing case against David Daniel, who assaulted police on Jan. 6 and was separately accused of child sexual abuse.

Daniel, prosecutors said , agreed to plead guilty to allegations that he sexually abused two young girls, including one who was under 12 years old at the time of the abuse.

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