Javier Bardem shares how he became villain Max Cady in Apple TV's 'Cape Fear'

Updated July 30, 2026 at 10:09 AM MDT

Javier Bardem says he was initially reluctant to play Max Cady in Apple TV's Cape Fear. Then he realized more than 30 years had passed since Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake and that Scorsese was returning as an executive producer. "I guess I have to do it," Bardem recalled thinking with a laugh.

Bardem stars as Max Cady, a man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife who seeks revenge against the attorneys he blames for his imprisonment. Speaking with Morning Edition host Leila Fadel, Bardem said he wanted to bring a fresh interpretation to the iconic villain, previously portrayed by Robert Mitchum and Robert De Niro.

Rather than imitate earlier performances, he said he focused on understanding what drives Cady. "He has lost it all. He doesn't have anything else to lose. So for that same reason, he is fearless," Bardem said. "He doesn't have any agenda, and because of that, he gives himself the time" to seek revenge. He added that he enjoys playing villains because they offer more complexity than traditional heroes, and that his goal is to "humanize" them rather than judge them.

He also reflected on his support for Palestinian rights, saying he expected some backlash for speaking out and has heard that some projects may not have moved forward because of his views. But he said working in Spain means he doesn't rely solely on American films, allowing him to continue speaking out.

"More and more people are thanking me and supporting me and encouraging me to keep on saying what I'm saying because they feel represented," he said.

The Cape Fear season finale streams Friday on Apple TV.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above.

The audio version of this interview was produced by Julie Depenbrock and edited by Phil Harrell. Majd Al-Waheidi adapted and edited it for the web.

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