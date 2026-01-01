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Alex Cuadros, ProPublica

Alex Cuadros covers climate change and how people and institutions are responding to it, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and corporations and their leaders. He's particularly interested in the actions of influential individuals, from billionaires to scientists, making decisions that affect the climate.