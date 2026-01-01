Bella Davis, New Mexico In Depth

Bella covers Indigenous affairs for New Mexico In Depth, a position made possible in part by the national organization Report for America. Based in Albuquerque, Bella most recently reported on cannabis, housing, local government and more for the Santa Fe Reporter. Previously, she held a one-year reporting fellowship with New Mexico In Depth. Davis got her start in journalism at her college newspaper, which she joined at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and through the summer of 2020 primarily covered protests spurred by the police murder of George Floyd. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in December 2020 with a degree in journalism. A Yurok tribal member, Davis was born in Eureka, California and grew up in central New Mexico.