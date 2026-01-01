Bella Davis, New Mexico In Depth
Bella covers Indigenous affairs for New Mexico In Depth, a position made possible in part by the national organization Report for America. Based in Albuquerque, Bella most recently reported on cannabis, housing, local government and more for the Santa Fe Reporter. Previously, she held a one-year reporting fellowship with New Mexico In Depth. Davis got her start in journalism at her college newspaper, which she joined at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and through the summer of 2020 primarily covered protests spurred by the police murder of George Floyd. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in December 2020 with a degree in journalism. A Yurok tribal member, Davis was born in Eureka, California and grew up in central New Mexico.
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When Aaron Mark Bradley, a 68-year-old citizen of the Navajo Nation, went missing one day last summer in northern Arizona, there were alarming signs at his home about what might have happened to him. His front door was open, a window was broken, and essential items were left behind.