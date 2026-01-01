Martha Pskowski, Inside Climate News
Martha Pskowski covers climate change and the environment in Texas from her base in El Paso. She was previously an environmental reporter at the El Paso Times. She began her career as a freelance journalist in Mexico, reporting for outlets including The Guardian and Yale E360. Martha has a B.A. in Environmental Studies from Hampshire College and a master’s degree in Journalism and Latin American Studies from New York University. She is a former Fulbright research fellow in Mexico.
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Contractors blast the south side of Mount Cristo Rey to prepare the terrain for construction of the border wall President Donald Trump has long promised